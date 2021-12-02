The Factory at Franklin to Host the Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival

Deck the halls and get ready to rock around the Christmas Tree at the third annual Holiday

Spirits Cocktail Festival on December 3, 2021.

Attendees will enjoy three hours of yuletide-inspired cocktail samples from premium liquor brands while enjoying a wintery wonderland. A DJ will be spinning Christmas tunes while black and white Christmas classic films stream on the walls. Santa will be there too

at the complimentary photo booth, so dress to impress and share your photos with Santa right to the ‘gram!

In keeping with the holiday spirit, Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival is a benefit event for TennGreen. TennGreen Land Conservancy is a Tennessee based non-profit that empowers landowners and communities to protect large, connected natural areas that support diversity of life, inspire appreciation of nature, and spark action to protect the water we drink, the air we breathe, and the land that sustains us all.

Come enjoy the magic of the season at this upscale cocktail festival knowing that every sip counts!

Key event features include:



● 35+ premium holiday themed cocktail samples to choose from

● Complimentary photos with Santa

● Food and full size cocktails available for purchase

● Holiday decor and music playing throughout

● 21+ event only

Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival takes place at Liberty Hall in The Factory at Franklin on Friday, December 3, 2021. This is a ticketed event and tickets include entrance, music and dance party, photos with Santa, and 12 samples from 18 premium cocktails available on site. Food and full sized cocktails will be available for purchase onsite throughout the event.

For tickets and more information visit holidayspiritstn.com and follow along on Facebook @HolidaySpiritsTN