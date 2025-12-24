The Factory at Franklin to Host New Year’s Eve Celebration

The countdown to 2026 is officially on! General Admission tickets are now available for The Factory at Franklin’s ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring live music, elevated small plates and artisan desserts crafted in partnership with select restaurants inside The Factory, interactive trivia, and a midnight champagne toast inside Liberty Hall on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Headlining the evening is The Smoking Section Band, Nashville’s premier 17-piece party band known for powerhouse vocals, horn-driven soul, funk and nonstop energy. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable night of live entertainment, trivia hosted by Challenge Entertainment, and an elevated culinary experience featuring chef-inspired hors d’oeuvres from Edley’s Bar-B-Que and Slim + Husky’s, along with decadent desserts prepared by Saffire. A full cash bar will offer craft cocktails, wine, beer and festive holiday pours, capped off with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Open seating throughout the venue invites guests to mingle, dance and celebrate freely all night long.

“New Year’s Eve at The Factory has become a cherished tradition for many in our community, and this year we’re taking it to the next level,” said Claire Francis, Marketing Director of The Factory at Franklin. “We thought Franklin deserved a true New Year’s Eve celebration — complete with a big party band, festive atmosphere, and all the classic touches. From live music and dancing to the champagne toast at midnight, it will be an unforgettable way to welcome 2026 in style.”

The festivities will begin at 8 p.m. on December 31 and continue through 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $125 per person and are available for purchase now at factoryatfranklin.com. Don’t miss your chance to be part of The Factory’s biggest party of the year!

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email