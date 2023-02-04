The Factory at Franklin Opens Pop Up Bar

The Factory at Franklin has opened a pop-up bar called The Wandering Star. The pop-up bar is open until the end of February. Located by Honest Coffee Roasters, you can access the bar from the entrance closest to the coffee shop.

Hours for the pop-up are Thursday – Friday, 4 pm – 9 pm, and Saturday, 11 am – 4 pm. There will be no food offers.

The menu features four cocktails, including the Wake Up Call featuring cold brew, espresso liqueur, cacao rum, and demerara. For the scotch lover, they have The Potbelly, a cocktail with scotch, rye, infused demerara, and bitter. The Love & War cocktail features strawberries, bourbon, Lillet, Campari and demerara. Quittin’ Thyme has gin, thyme-honey syrup, lemon and curaco. There are also two wine offerings.