The Factory at Franklin Lights Up Water Tower

The Factory at Franklin™ is kicking off the holiday season by draping the iconic Factory water tower with lights to make an impressive 100-foot water tower “Christmas Tree” that will shine brightly each night throughout the Holidays. Inside, visitors will find a parade of decorated trees, festive décor and a variety of shops offering unique and local gift ideas.

“We are embracing the holiday spirit at The Factory,” said Allen Arender, partner and senior vice president of development of Holladay Properties, the new owner of The Factory. “This is an exciting time of year for our shop owners, and we want to give our visitors something special to enjoy while shopping and dining with us this holiday season.”

A favorite Factory tradition, the parade of trees features 40 decorated trees, each with a distinctive theme. The Factory owners provided each shop and restaurant with a Christmas tree and gift card to purchase decorations in their own style. Visitors can enjoy a tree decorated with flowers, a music themed tree and even a pizza-themed tree, among others.

The parade of trees will also be featured on The Factory’s social media sites where followers are encouraged to vote for their favorite tree to win a gift card to The Factory shop or restaurant of their choice.

“I love seeing The Factory decked out for Christmas. It’s amazing to see Franklin continue to thrive despite the challenges we have faced over the last 24 months,” said Matt Fine, founder/principal of The Blockhouse. “The Factory is a special place, and we’re so grateful to serve our community here. The holiday season is one of our busiest of the year, and we are excited to see the growth continue with the new vision for The Factory!”

The Factory was recently purchased by Holladay Properties. The renovations, set to begin in 2022, will create an upscale curated shopping, dining and entertainment experience. With many stores and restaurants not found anywhere else in Franklin, or, even, in Nashville, visitors will enjoy a completely new, elevated shopping and dining experience – the perfect work/play environment – not just stores, top-tier dining and chic offices, but alleys filled with art, greenspaces to simply relax and wander, live shows and more, including innovative office space.