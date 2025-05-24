The Factory at Franklin Launches Songwriter Series

The Factory at Franklin is setting the stage to make musical history with The Red Wheel, an exclusive new songwriter series that brings audiences within arm’s reach of the country’s most celebrated songwriters. This immersive experience transforms Turner Theater into an intimate sanctuary where music lovers can witness the raw emotion, creative genius and untold stories behind the songs that have defined American music, directly from the legendary hitmakers themselves.

Named after Magic Chef’s iconic “Red Wheel” oven regulator (a precision control mechanism manufactured on-site when Magic Chef occupied The Factory in the 1950s and ‘60s), the series pays homage to Franklin’s industrial heritage while celebrating the precision and craftsmanship of songwriting. Just as Magic Chef’s appliances once cooked up culinary magic with the turn of the Red Wheel, this new series aims to create musical magic by bringing the region’s finest songwriting talent to Franklin’s most iconic venue.

The Red Wheel features a custom-designed stage and reimagined seating arrangement that brings the audience closer than ever before in an intimate in-the-round style setting. The series offers genre-specific shows four days a week from June 13 to July 5, with more dates still to be announced.

Thursdays (7 p.m.) – Bluegrass

Fridays and Saturdays (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.) – A blend of Country, Folk and Americana

Sundays (2 p.m.) – Gospel

The Red Wheel elevates the traditional songwriter showcase with premium hospitality, featuring exceptional table service during each performance and a curated food menu provided by Grey’s Fine Cheeses and signature spirits provided by Nashville Barrel Co. This refined approach allows guests to enjoy the remarkable service The Factory at Franklin is known for, without missing a moment of the performances.

“The Red Wheel isn’t just another listening room—it’s an immersive experience where stories are told, heard and felt,” said Bill Simmons, Area Managing Director at The Factory at Franklin. “With an incomparable team under the leadership of Tammy Lenox who has earned deep respect throughout Nashville’s music community through years of dedicated live music and event production experience, we’re excited to turn up the heat and bring these incredibly talented artists to the newly renovated Factory.”

For its inaugural showcase, The Red Wheel has secured an impressive lineup of award-winning songwriters, including Rhett Akins (Blake Shelton’s “Boys ‘Round Here”), Carolyn Dawn Johnson (Keith Urban’s “Golden Road”), Jamie O’Neal (“There Is No Arizona”), Rebecca Lynn Howard (Trisha Yearwood’s “I Don’t Paint Myself Into Corners”), Tony Arata (Garth Brooks’ “The Dance”), Don Sampson (Brad Paisley’s “We Danced”), Ray Fulcher (Luke Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours”) and American Idol winner Trent Harmon (“There’s A Girl”), plus some very exciting surprise guests. These veteran songwriters collectively represent dozens of #1 hits across multiple genres, with combined sales exceeding 50 million records worldwide.

Tickets for The Red Wheel are on sale now. With only 200 seats available in this intimate venue, early reservations are strongly encouraged. The Red Wheel will offer special discounts for Williamson County residents, first responders, active military and teachers. For more information about The Red Wheel songwriter series and to purchase tickets, please visit factoryatfranklin.com/theredwheel.

