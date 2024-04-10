The Factory at Franklin Announces New Mid-Week Farmers Market

Starting later this spring, The Factory at Franklin will host a supplemental farmers market at its newly constructed Water Tower Plaza on Wednesday evenings from 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. and is currently accepting applications for a limited number of vendor spaces.

The weekly market will be managed by Diane Kolopanas, who is bringing 40 years of hospitality experience to The Factory. Kolopanas is the founder of 30A Farmers Markets, which owns and operates farmers markets at several popular destinations in the Florida Panhandle including Rosemary Beach, Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, and Palm Plaza in Niceville.

Earlier this year, she launched Music City Markets & Events to expand her company’s footprint to the Nashville area.

“We’re excited for a supplemental weekday market that will give our locals and guests another opportunity to explore The Factory at Franklin and showcase various local vendors in the process,” said Bill Simmons, Managing Director of The Factory at Franklin. “It’ll be a great opportunity to expand our hours via these types of partnerships.”

In addition to growers and artisans, The Factory at Franklin encourages area restaurateurs, small business owners, and non-profit groups to apply as vendors by contacting Diane Kolopanas at 615-744-9184 or [email protected].