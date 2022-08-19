The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Retail, and Office Tenants

The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, released a new rendering today alongside the announcement of new tenants, including Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers, and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space.

Several existing tenants, including Franklin Juice and Honest Coffee, Fork of the South, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Five Daughters Bakery, Third Coast Clay, will be relocating and expanding to new spaces in the Factory; both Made in Tennessee and The Find also recently relocated within the main building.

“With each of these tenants, new and returning, we are curating a unique experience for Franklin residents and visitors alike,” said Allen Arender, partner and senior vice president of development for Holladay Properties. “From work to play, The Factory has always been a gathering space for the community, and our team aims to enhance that spirit of place.”

Two Hands

Two Hands offers a coastal Australian menu, coffees, and craft cocktails. The restaurant was founded in New York, and the Franklin location will be its eighth in the nation. Founded and owned by Australian expat, Henry Roberts, the café strives to offer more than just delicious food but a gathering space for the community.

“Expanding Two Hands to Middle Tennessee was a no-brainer,” said Two Hands Founder Henry Roberts. “There is such a demand for what the Factory is becoming in Franklin, just as there is for the healthy but delicious food and coastal atmosphere we create. It is a natural fit for our next, and largest to-date, location.

Greys Fine Cheese

Greys Fine Cheese owners Kurt and Jackie Mullican will be expanding their successful cheese and charcuterie shop from Memphis to Middle Tennessee. Their established relationships with cheesemakers and creameries ensure customers have access to the finest, cut-to-order cheeses in addition to charcuterie, accoutrements and wine. More than just a shop, they also offer workshops, tasting events and in-house dining.

“As a Tennessee native, it is an honor to be a part of the historic Factory’s next chapter,” said Kurt Mullican. “Residents and visitors alike can expect to find exciting new options as part of the renovations, including some amazing cheeses. Greys looks forward to serving and growing alongside the Franklin community.”

Blue Flowers Store

Blue Flowers Store will showcase the best in culturally relevant footwear, skate, and street wear apparel brands as well as traditional heritage workwear brands. With the aim of bringing art, fashion, design, events and street culture of New York, Los Angeles and Japan to The Factory and Franklin, Blue Flowers is certain to bring life and character to the beloved landmark.

“Blue Flowers is bringing more than a skateboard store to Franklin,” said Brentwood local Chase Whitaker, company founder and owner. “We’re bringing fashion, art and a new understanding of the skateboarding world. Like our new home, the Factory — it will be a unique experience for residents and visitors alike.”

Renovations to the Factory property are underway and will continue into 2023. The entire complex of 10 buildings will be undergoing renovations as part of the project. Arender and Holladay Properties are joined by long-time development partner Ronnie Wenzler, an executive director of Cushman & Wakefield and Nashville architecture firm Centric.

About Holladay Properties

Holladay Properties is a full-scale land development, design/build, and fully integrated real estate company, as well as one of the largest medical office management firms in the country with over 30 offices throughout the eastern half of the United States. Holladay has developed over 20 million square feet of commercial space valued at over $2 billion, and actively manages more than 10.6 million square feet of office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and healthcare space. To find out more, visit www.HolladayProperties.com.