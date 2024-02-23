The Essence of Franklin Living: 5005 Lilly Valley Trail

Rolling hills, peaceful countryside, and an endless sea of green – the surroundings at 5005 Lilly Valley Trail are the quintessential Franklin, Tennessee, living experience. This gorgeous home sits at the center of an expansive 45-acre property in a prime location near the charming Village of Leiper’s Fork. With 7+ bedrooms, exquisite room features, and luxurious outdoor living spaces, this estate boasts the best of Williamson County.

Read more about the unique details of the country estate at 5005 Lilly Valley Trail in Franklin.

Southern Living at Its Finest

This estate blends farmhouse charm with upscale traditional design for a home that feels as Southern as its location. A wraparound porch beckons you to rest and relax in rocking chairs throughout the Spring and Summer months, enjoying the peaceful sights and sounds of the Tennessee countryside.

Entertain and Enjoy Family Time in Open Concept Living Spaces

State-of-the-art details grace every area of this home and blend traditional design with luxurious modern amenities. The open-concept living spaces unite the kitchen with family zones for a home that centers on togetherness. Unique, exquisitely designed rooms abound on this property, including an impressive office with a fireplace feature and built-in bookshelves.

Seek Refuge in the Indulgent Owner’s Suite

The primary bedroom and en-suite living spaces feature warm, rustic details like wooden beams on the vaulted ceiling, a copper soaking tub, and a restful seating area offset by wooden shelving. The attached closet space is a showpiece for a stylish wardrobe, and the primary bathroom offers a spa-like experience.

Superior Amenities Indoors and Outdoors

5005 Lilly Valley Trail offers superior amenities throughout the home and the backyard living spaces. Enjoy the great outdoors with the screened-in sunporch with a grilling station, the outdoor fire pit, the luxurious pool, and a brand-new pool house that houses a 24 x 19 workout facility and a sauna. With all these special features, this estate offers ample opportunities to rest and rejuvenate in the peaceful Franklin countryside.

