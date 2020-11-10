The Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center Receives Thermal Scanner Kiosk Donation

The Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) is home to a brand-new thermal kiosk courtesy of a generous donor.

Tractor Supply Company Vice President of Technology and EIC Catalyst Network Board Member Glenn Allison helped secure the donation of a Kogniz thermal scanner. Not only will it identify anyone with an elevated temperature, it also detects whether someone is wearing a face covering. WCS College, Career and Technical Education Director Jeremy Qualls says the machine’s innovative nature makes it a perfect fit for the EIC.

“We are so grateful for the unique partnership that we have with Tractor Supply Company and their support of innovation, collaboration and our programs,” said Qualls. “Glenn has been an important part of connecting WCS and Tractor Supply Co. on several projects like this. We are thankful for his and their commitment to academic success here in Williamson County.”