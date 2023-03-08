The Easter Bunny Arriving at CoolSprings Galleria Soon

The Bunny is bouncing his way to CoolSprings Galleria! Easter is in full bloom this year starting on Friday, March 10th, when the Easter Bunny will be nestled in his garden, ready to take family photos with you and your loved ones.

Visit the Easter Bunny in Lower Level Center Court during the following times to create lasting memories from Monday – Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm, and Sunday, noon to 6 pm.

Want a photo with your furry family member? Pet Photo Days will take place every Monday during the season. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after them.

For added fun, be sure to stop by for the following Events:

Tiana & Rapunzel visit for free photos near the Bunny’s Garden on Tuesday, March 21 st | 5 pm – 7 pm

| 5 pm – 7 pm Alice & Mirabel visit for free photos near the Bunny Garden on Tuesday, March 28 th | 5 pm – 7 pm

| 5 pm – 7 pm T-Rac, the Tennessee Titans mascot, will join in on photos with the Bunny on Tuesday, April 4th | 5:30 pm – 7 pm

That’s not all! To ensure Spring is full of smiles, the Galleria is giving away free photos with the Easter Bunny to 5 lucky families. To enter, just text the keyword HOP to 615-823-2660.

So mark your calendars, select your Easter best, and get ready to celebrate springtime with a trip to see the Easter Bunny at CoolSprings Galleria! Visits are always free, with photo packages available for purchase. Walk-ins are welcome, though reservations are recommended and can be made online here. Simply select your date, time, and photo package, and you’re on the bunny trail to your 2023 Easter experience!