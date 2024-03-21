The Easter Bunny Arrives at Tanger Outlets Soon

Spring is a bloom at Tanger Outlets Nashville with the arrival of Easter Bunny photo sessions by Micah G. Robinson Photography.

From Friday, March 22, to Sunday, March 31, families are invited to Suite 320 to capture memorable moments with the season’s most celebrated character. While walk-ups are welcome, guests interested in booking ahead can schedule an appointment at book.usesession.com. Photo packages start at $35 and include digital and print options.

Tanger Outlets is located at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, Antioch. Hours for photos are from 10 am – 6 pm.