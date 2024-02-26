The Easter Bunny Arrives at CoolSprings Galleria Soon

The Bunny is bouncing his way to CoolSprings Galleria! Easter is in full bloom this year starting on Friday, March 1, when the Easter Bunny will be nestled in his garden, ready to take family photos with you and your loved ones.

Visit the Easter Bunny in Lower Level Center Court during the following times to create lasting memories from Monday – Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm, and Sunday, noon to 6 pm.

Want a photo with your furry family member? Pet Photo Days will take place every Monday during the season. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after them.

So mark your calendars, select your Easter best, and get ready to celebrate springtime with a trip to see the Easter Bunny at CoolSprings Galleria! Visits are always free, with photo packages available for purchase. Walk-ins are welcome, though reservations are recommended and can be made online here. Select your date, time, and photo package, and you’re on the bunny trail to your 2024 Easter experience.