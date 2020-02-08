The Davis General, the iconic general store in the Boston community, will reopen on Monday, Feb. 10.

The store has been closed for a little over a month while new owners Lisa and Greg Lenox prepared it for reopening.

In 2018, the general store was purchased by Norm and Teresa Gielda who recently sold the business to Lisa and Greg Lenox.

The couple has moved from Atlanta to Franklin to run the store. Lisa is a former VP of Human Resources and Greg works in cybersecurity. They closed on the property at the end of December 2019 and have since been working to ready it for opening.

The general store has been open since 1928, becoming a staple in the community. Lisa and Greg want to continue to promote the store’s rich heritage and tradition by offering the items locals have become accustomed to like sandwiches, coffee, gift items, and gas.

Lisa shared that many neighbors have stopped by to meet them, asking when the store will reopen.

A grand opening event will be announced at a later time. Those interested in employment can stop by the store.

Hours for the soft opening will be Monday – Saturday 7:30 a – 3 p and Sunday noon – 3 p.

The store is located at 5600 Leipers Creek Road in Franklin. Follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.