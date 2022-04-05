The Continuing Saga of Brownland Farm Development

A little over two years ago Michelle and Robin Anderton, who own the land where the much-loved Brownland Farm horse arena and training ground is located, decided to sell the property after Sissie Anderton, who started the farm with her husband Mack, retired. The news of their desire to sell to a developer didn’t go down well with a number of people in the community, and the tale of all they and the developer have gone through to try to turn the property into a housing subdivision has been long and drawn out. Yet, the new Board of Mayor and Alderman recently voted to approve the applicants’ request to rezone the 234 acres from Agriculture District and Civic Institutional District to Planned District, which finally moves the issue forward.

What is interesting about this vote is that the Planning Commission, the Franklin city staff, local residents, and a number of organizations tied to conservation have consistently voted against or spoken out against the project. This is because they feel that two items have not been successfully addressed by the developer – that a significant amount of the acreage being developed is in a flood plain and that the design proposal does not fall within the guidelines of Envision Franklin.

After volleying back and forth for more than two years with the developer over these issues, the previous Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to defer action on it in October 2021 until after the election, turning it over to new blood. The new blood voted to move the project along at the first reading in March with a 6-2 vote. The second reading, and opportunity for the public to make their feelings on the subject known, will take place later this month.

The Andertons are sure to feel some relief, as they have been the recipients of some pretty despicable behavior by those who oppose the project, including threats. Michelle Anderton has spoken out a number of times about the verbal attacks and trespassing they have had to endure during this process.

“We care too much about this community to choose somebody who’s not right for this project,” Anderton said at the October 2022 meeting. “I truly believe these gentlemen are fully committed to making sure this development is good for Franklin.”

The Andertons are working with Greg Gamble of Gamble Design Collaborative and Kevin Estes of Land Solutions Company, who are the designer and developer, respectively.

Opposition will surely be at the podium at the next BOMA meeting to address the issues with the Board. When the proposal came before the Board in October 2021, more than 30 people made their feelings known.

“I do not feel they have fully addressed the flooding issue,” said one resident of a development that is located down river from the proposed community after the recent vote. “They keep saying that flood waters will not affect us, but I just don’t feel that is true. The water has to go somewhere.”

Dorie Bolz, president and CEO of the Harpeth Conservancy, has repetitively questioned what will happen as the Harpeth River flows through the property during heavy rains. At the October 2021 meeting, she noted that the proposed development will be completely surrounded by flood waters with no emergency entrance or exit because the proposed manipulation of the land to handle the excess flood water will not be able to handle what is coming through, an issue also raised by city staff.

The Envision Franklin issue is somewhat related. The document, which is a multi-year land use plan developed as a guide for future development, calls for the property to only contain a “conservation subdivision,” which means fewer homes using less space. Multi-family units, which are part of the proposal, are not a part of Envision Franklin. Conservation development also does not allow building in a 100-year flood plain.

The developer has made a number of concessions, cutting the number of units being built so no flood plain land is used for housing is one of the concessions. But until April, the outcome is not certain.

Brownland Farm, located near the intersection of Hillsboro Road and Mack Hatcher Memorial Parkway, has been the home to many noteworthy equestrian events for almost 60 years. Until the issue of development is resolved, the Andertons will continue to run the farm. They have even added some new updates, including new footing.

The Brownland Farm website notes, “Regardless of the outcome with the farm’s sales contract, all the 2022 shows will take place at our current location. 2023 will either see a new facility or current facility capital improvements.”

