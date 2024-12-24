The Container Store Files for Bankruptcy

Another longstanding company filed for bankruptcy after 45 years in business. The Container Store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas on December 22, 2024, the company shared in a release.

Throughout the process, the Company shared it will operate its business as usual and will continue to provide high-quality products and in-home services to its customers without disruption. The Company’s stores and website will continue to operate as normal; all customer deposits and orders will be honored and delivered as normal.

“The Container Store is here to stay. Our strategy is sound, and we believe the steps we are taking today will allow us to continue to advance our business, deepen customer relationships, expand our reach, and strengthen our capabilities,” said Satish Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer and President of The Container Store. “We are particularly excited about the future of our custom space offerings, which continue to demonstrate strength. I want to thank our incredibly talented employees for their continued dedication, our customers, partners, and vendors for their support, and our lenders who clearly see the strong potential in our business. We intend to maintain our strong workforce and remain committed to delivering an exceptional experience for our customers while we execute this recapitalization and for many years to come.”

The Chapter 11 process does not include the Company’s Elfa business in Sweden, which continues to operate as usual.

Founded in 1978, The Container Store Group, Inc. is the nation’s only retailer with a solution-oriented offering of custom spaces, organizing solutions, and in-home services, designed to transform lives through the power of organization. There is one location in the Middle Tennessee area, the Mall at Green Hills.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email