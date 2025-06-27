The Conference for Actors Returns to Franklin

BoldLine Entertainment is excited to announce the second annual Focus: The Conference for Actors happening at The Harpeth Hotel in Franklin, Tennessee July 25-26, 2025. This event is designed for current and future television and film actors (ages 5 and up) to immerse themselves in two full days of curated premiere sessions, panel discussions and workshops taught by entertainment industry professionals widely known in their fields. This event is for actors seeking to learn how to grow their careers in TV and Film, understand the latest industry trends, participate in improv/acting workshops, and hear words of wisdom from professional actors.

Focus: The Conference for Actors will also feature a Keynote Speaker Event and Networking Dessert Reception featuring director and producer Andy Erwin (Kingdom Story Company, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Angels, Jesus Revolution, I Can Only Imagine). The event will feature informational and inspirational sessions taught by such actors as Johnathon Schaech (That Thing You Do, Blue Ridge), Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years, Great American Family) and Luke Benward (Life of the Party, Because of Winn-Dixie, the Disney Channel), as well as filmmaker Alexandra Boylan (Identity Crisis, Catching Faith) and EVP of Sony Affirm Films, Rich Peluso (Journey to Bethlehem, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood). Other sessions will include casting directors, such as Deborah George, CSA (Priceless, Desperate Housewives) and Regina Moore (The Green Mile, I Can Only Imagine). Other featured guests include producer Ken Carpenter (Surprised by Oxford, The Shift), talent agents Jean Wenger (Treasure Coast Talent, LA) and Nicole Staggs (Third Coast Elite), actor/improv coaches Chris Guerra (Groundlings, Modern Family) and Kelsey Cooke Guerra (Pan AM) of Oddity Improv (Franklin, TN). Additional guest speakers will be announced closer to the event.

Focus: The Conference for Actors will again offer a Talent Showcase where actors (ages 5 and up) can perform in a live setting in front of a panel of industry judges. The goal of the showcase is to give actors the opportunity to be scored and receive feedback on their performance. Awards will be given in the categories of Rising Star Actor of the Year (18 and under), Female Focus Actor of the Year, Male Focus Actor of the Year, and Overall Focus Actor of the Year during the closing session. The Talent Showcase is an add-on to the conference ticket.

Tickets for Focus: The Conference for Actors are currently on sale and available at a special rate. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.focusactorsconference.com and use discount code FOCUS30 to save 30% off the standard ticket rate.

