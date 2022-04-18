The Complete Guide To Selling Your Home

Ready to sell your home? Let’s talk about the things you need to do today to set your home up for a quick, successful sale. Whether you’re in a hot market, or things have cooled off locally, these steps will keep you on track and position your home for the right buyer.

1. Work With A Seasoned Agent Who Knows Your Market

Make the extra effort to do your research and work with someone who is established in your market. They’ll be well-positioned to help you make the most out of your sale and may even have potential buyers in their wings. Research their sales history and pay attention to how and where they market their listings, and whether or not they use professional photos.

Some homeowners might be tempted to save on paying a commission and instead sell their home themselves, without an agent. The amount sellers stand to save on those fees can be thousands of dollars, usually 5 percent or 6 percent of the total sale price.

While tempting, there’s no replacement for a seasoner professional who will elevate your experience and who knows the local market. While the commissions may seem pricey, a good agent works hard for the money. If you list your property on your own, you’ll have to manage prepping your home, marketing it, reviewing buyers’ offers, and handling all the negotiations and closing details.

2. Focus On Useful Upgrades

If you’re going to spend money on any upgrades, make sure that the changes you make have a high return on investment.

Here’s where a good real estate agent can help guide you. They often know what people expect in your area and can help you plan upgrades that make sense to prospective buyers. If local shoppers aren’t looking for super skylights or a steam shower, then it doesn’t make sense to add them. A fresh coat of neutral paint, a new carpet, and a spruced-up landscape are low-cost ways to make a great first impression.

In general, updates to the kitchen and bathrooms provide the highest return on investment. If you have old cabinetry, replacing the doors can go a long way in making the right first impression.

3. Get A Home Inspection

While optional, a detailed inspection report can identify any structural or mechanical problems before you list your home for sale. It may cost a few hundred dollars, but it’ll alert you on any issues that buyers may flag when they do their own inspection at a later time.

By completing a home inspection, sellers might be able to speed up the selling process by doing repairs in tandem with other home prep work. This means by the time the house hits the market, it should be ready to sell, drama-free, and quickly.

4. Gather Your Paperwork

There’s lots of paperwork needed to properly document a home sale. Organize it all in one place to help things go more quickly. Some of the main documents you’ll need to gather include:

Your home’s original purchase contract

Certificates of compliance with local codes

Mortgage documents

Tax records

An appraisal from your home purchase

Homeowners Insurance

Home inspection report, if you had one

With these four steps in mind, you’ll be more likely to sell quickly and with less hassle. The more you can get done ahead of selling your home, the better. And by enlisting the help of a real estate agent, you’ll elevate your experience and set yourself up for home sale success.

Get more information about the ever-changing housing market when you work with an exceptional licensed realtor like Susan Gregory. Susan is consistently a top agent in the state and knows how to position your listed home to move it quickly and for a great price. Call 615-207-5600 for your home buying and selling needs.