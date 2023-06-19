The City of Columbia Adopts FY 2023-2024 Budget

On Thursday, June 8, the City of Columbia City Council unanimously adopted the City’s fiscal year 2023-2024 budget on final consideration. The budget totals $80,438,968 for all funds and is accomplished without a property tax increase, maintaining and enhancing core services and increasing the City’s operating reserves.

The FY 2023-24 budget includes strategic plan-driven investments across City departments. The budget is focused on keeping and investing in city employees, most notably the implementation of an employee compensation plan that will allow the City to be more competitive in recruiting and retaining employees.

Mayor Chaz Molder stated, “I am pleased with the recent passage of our next fiscal year budget, a balanced budget that includes no property tax increases, provides basic municipal services in the most professional of ways, and funds short-term and long-term capital projects that will ensure our city continues moving forward a positive direction.” Molder continued, “I am also pleased with the focus on our city employees in this budget and will continue to work to find ways to best recruit, retain and reward one of our greatest city assets–our employees.”

The City’s FY 2023-24 budget increased by 19.3% from last year’s $67 million operating budget, and of that total, 58% ($46,695,448) is within the City’s general fund. The general fund includes the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire & Rescue, Public Works Department, and Parks & Recreation Department. The FY 2024 General Fund budget increased by 10.5% ($4.4 million).

“Thanks to the hard work of the City Council and the commitment by the City’s management team and finance staff, the new fiscal year budget provides citizens with the high level of City services that folks have come to expect,” said City Manager Tony Massey.

The budget includes several new capital projects and initiatives. Nearly $20.6 million is allocated for the City’s FY 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The five-year CIP totals $99.5 million and includes major multi-year capital projects, including, the Fire Station No. 1 renovation, Public Works Storage/Fuel Facility construction, City Hall HVAC replacement, Iron Bridge replacement, Duck River Station upgrade, and Bear Creek Pike Pump Station replacement.

Assistant City Manager and CFO Thad Jablonski noted, “The City received the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Award in FY 2023, and we believe that the requirements for the program have been met again for the coming fiscal year. I am proud of the hard work and dedication of Finance Department personnel.” Jablonski continued, “The FY 2024 budget also includes major capital improvements identified by the City Council during strategic planning, which will move the City forward for years to come.”

View the Budget in Brief.