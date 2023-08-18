The Cher Show to Makes its Nashville Premier in 2024

The stunning brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW will makes its Nashville premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall for three performances Jan. 19-20, 2024.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 18, at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam Pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is produced by Big League Productions, celebrating its 30th season of producing and general managing Broadway tours of shows and attractions throughout the world.