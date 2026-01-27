The Cheesecake Factory Announces Online Gift Card Offer

The Cheesecake Factory has introduced a limited-time incentive for Cheesecake Rewards members through its Winter Rewards Gift Card Offer, providing bonus dining credits for gift card purchases made through February 17, 2026. The promotion rewards loyalty program members with $10 in dining credits for every $50 in gift cards purchased online through their rewards account.

Winter Rewards Gift Card Offer Details

The Winter Rewards Gift Card Offer runs through February 17, 2026, exclusively for Cheesecake Rewards members who purchase gift cards online. Members receive a $10 Dining Credit for every $50 in gift cards purchased, with credits redeemable for dine-in service only from February 18, 2026 through March 31, 2026. To participate, members must log into their Cheesecake Rewards account and access the Winter Rewards Gift Card Offer link through their rewards dashboard.

How to Participate in the Gift Card Promotion

Cheesecake Rewards members can take advantage of this winter promotion by logging into their existing rewards account on The Cheesecake Factory website. The gift card purchase link is available exclusively through the rewards dashboard, ensuring only program members can access the promotional offer. Guests who are not currently members can sign up for Cheesecake Rewards by February 17, 2026 to qualify for the Winter Rewards Gift Card Offer.

Cheesecake Rewards Program Benefits

Cheesecake Rewards is The Cheesecake Factory’s nationwide loyalty program available free of charge to all guests. The program provides members with access to online reservations, a complimentary slice of cheesecake for their birthday, and personalized surprises throughout the year. Members receive exclusive access to limited-time offers and rewards like the Winter Rewards Gift Card Offer, along with ongoing promotions not available to non-members.

The Cheesecake Factory Restaurant Overview

The Cheesecake Factory operates as a full-service dining concept known for its extensive menu featuring more than 250 menu items, generous portion sizes, and signature dessert selection. The restaurant chain’s menu includes American cuisine, international dishes, and its legendary cheesecake varieties available for dine-in and takeout. The Cheesecake Factory trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CAKE and maintains locations throughout the United States.

Dining Credit Redemption Terms

The $10 Dining Credits earned through the Winter Rewards Gift Card Offer are valid exclusively for dine-in service at participating The Cheesecake Factory locations. Credits cannot be used for takeout, delivery, or online orders and must be redeemed between February 18, 2026 and March 31, 2026. Members should review their rewards dashboard for complete terms and conditions regarding credit redemption and any applicable restrictions.

Source: Business Wire

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email