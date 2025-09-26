The Changing Face of Downtown Nashville Living

Downtown Nashville is evolving faster than ever, driven by growth in music, business, entertainment and hospitality. Increasingly, people aren’t just visiting the city they’re choosing to live here and invest in Nashville’s future. Located in the heart of downtown Nashville, Prime offers residents a true “first class living experience.”

At Prime Condos, rising 38 stories above Church Street at 456 feet-tall, residents enjoy their access to spaces like co-working lounges, resort-inspired saltwater pool with sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness and yoga centers, and their very own pet-friendly dog park. Prime Condos is walking distance from Broadway, Bridgestone Arena, and world-class dining.

Situated within the Nashville Yards, the building is on the corner of Church Street and Rosa L. Parks Blvd at 805 Church Street.

Above the amenity level, there are 27 dedicated residential floors with a variety of one and two-bedroom suites, along with an exceptional two-story penthouse on the top floor. Similar to Giarratana’s completed tower, Alcove, Prime includes the top-of-the-line Mitsubishi elevator system with touch-free elevator call capabilities via their smartphones.

Residents will also have access to 499 parking spaces, which are carefully designed to accommodate residents from both towers – Alcove & Prime.

Prime is the third tower for Giarratana on Church Street and the second completed tower located within Nashville Yards. The 19-acre “Yards Project” will bring new businesses, luxury shops, fine dining restaurants, and, of course, a major music venue.

For many buyers, it’s not just about owning property; it’s about belonging to an exciting new chapter of Nashville’s future. For more information to schedule a tour, visit primecondosnashville.com to experience the building in person. Contact the leasing team at (615) 380-4805. Live Now, Own Above.

