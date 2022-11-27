The Caverns Brings Back Unique Summer Camp Experience for 2023, Registration Now Open for Camp Caverns

Registration Now Open for Summer Sessions

Camp Caverns—a residential summer camp in Southeast, Tennessee like no other on Earth, or below it—returns in 2023. Registration is now open for kids 8-14 for two summer sessions, July 9-15 & July 16-22, 2023.

New for 2023: Camp Caverns campers will spend the night at The Caverns in a newly constructed yurt village, which will be the center of camp life.

At camp, kids will discover secret underground passages, soar through trees on a ziplines, hike through a majestic forest to a beautiful swimming hole, enjoy a special bluegrass underground concert just for them, and much more. Campers will practice courage and teamwork, participate in art and sports, and learn the value of perseverance and resilience. Most of all, they will discover timeless friendships that they will carry with them forever!

“Next year, we’ll continue some traditions of our first year while beginning new ones. We have an exciting program filled with exploration and discovery,” says Jen Mayo, Camp Caverns director. “But it’s the relationships we see our campers form with each other, and with our dedicated counselors and crew, that’s what has me the most excited about Camp Caverns in 2023.”

Gift Idea for Parents: Give camp for Christmas! Instead of gadgets and screens, an epic summer experience makes for the perfect stocking stuffer. From now until Monday, November 28th, parents can receive 10% off the full camp rate of $1,050 with the promotion code CAMP4XMAS (discount not applied to $150 non-refundable registration fee).

To learn more about the Camp Caverns program and to register, visit CampCaverns.com.

About The Caverns

Located in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned destination known for live music in beautiful natural settings, the Emmy-winning PBS television series Bluegrass Underground, and a magical cave system for different skill levels of exploration. Inside The Caverns subterranean venue, guests to “The Greatest Show Under Earth” revel in the prehistoric venue’s natural acoustics and otherworldly beauty. The outdoor amphitheater sits at the foot of the Cumberland Plateau with the rolling Tennessee hills as a backdrop. Whether underground or above ground, live music at The Caverns is a bucket list experience that keeps fans coming back time and again. On-site camping available after most shows. Daily guided walking tours and adventure cave tours of The Caverns cave system offered 7 days a week.