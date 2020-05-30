



When it comes to working out, people have more choices than ever today: high intensity training? CrossFit? Weight lifting? Yoga? Barre? Cycling class? Rec league sports?

Now, adults and teens in the Brentwood/Franklin/Cool Springs area have a new choice: The Camp Transformation Center, home of the free six-week weight loss challenge.

Self-described as a radically different type of gym, The Camp Transformation Center begins with the understanding that everybody knows what it takes to lose weight (eating healthier and working out more), but few people are able to get results. Why? With The Camp Transformation Center, there’s a better way: dynamic interval workouts, nutrition and supplement plans, best-in-class trainers, and an incredible amount of positive emotional support!

Now Available in Middle Tennessee

With locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, Tennessee now has its very first facility thanks to family business partners, Debbie (mom), Fred (dad), and David Diaz (son).

“My mom completed a five percent body fat challenge at a Camp Transformation Center in California,” says David, “and that’s when she became a diehard fan.” The amazing experiences the Diaz’s personally had with Camp Transformation Centers pushed them to explore the possibility of opening their own franchise.

When the Diaz family moved to Tennessee, they knew they shared a similar mindset in desiring to help others and coach them to be their very best. This drive prompted the family to invest in the state’s first Camp Transformation Center franchise.

Professional Training Driving Real Results

In addition to bringing talented nationally certified trainers on board, both David and Debbie are former NCAA Division 1 track and field athletes. They share a strong passion for fitness and are thrilled to introduce a completely new type of fitness center and program to the Middle Tennessee area that they now call home.

“We’re excited to open our doors as a place of community, lifestyle, culture and family,” says Debbie. “The Camp Transformation Center is a fun place to get fit and healthy.”

Visit The Camp TC In Cool Springs

Get your free seven-day workout pass from The Camp Transformation Center in Cool Springs. Register here. Classes are available Saturday and Sunday mornings, as well as at various hours throughout the week. (Classes begin as early as 5:00 a.m. and as late as 7:00 p.m.) For more information, visit The Camp Transformation Center’s Cool Springs location online or call (615) 915-2068.



