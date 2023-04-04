The Building Sign is up for Whit’s Frozen Custard in Spring Hill

Whit’s Frozen Custard will open soon in Spring Hill. While we don’t have an exact opening date, the sign is up on the building.

Whit’s website states, “Coming Soon, our Whit’s Frozen Custard of Spring Hill, TN will offer our community a taste of happiness! We are excited to open our doors and look forward to proudly making our freshly made frozen custard every day, all day.”

The new custard spot will be located at 4886 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill.

Whit’s opened its first Tennessee location at Berry Farms in 2016. They serve vanilla and chocolate each day with a rotating menu of other flavors. They offer scoops, milkshakes, and the Whitser, where you can add toppings to your chosen flavor to create your own special dish.