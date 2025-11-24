The Boring Company to Host Live Conversation on Music City Loop

The Boring Company will host a live discussion about the Music City Loop today at 4:00 p.m. on X.com.

Viewers are encouraged to post questions in the replies, and the team will answer as many as possible during the live session. The conversation aims to provide updates and insights about the project, which is designed to improve transportation in the Nashville area.

Tune in for a live conversation about Music City Loop. Post questions in the replies and we will answer as many as we can live. https://t.co/mzRx1GHnSz — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) November 21, 2025

Anyone interested in the latest news on the Music City Loop can tune in at 4:00 p.m. today to join the conversation and get their questions answered in real time.



About the Music City Loop

The Boring Company plans to build the Music City Loop—an underground tunnel connecting downtown Nashville and the Convention Center to Nashville International Airport. The 10-mile, all-electric transit system will be privately funded and is expected to cut travel time to about 8 minutes. Construction could begin after approvals, with the first segment opening as early as fall 2026. The project aims to reduce traffic congestion, emissions, and road wear while supporting economic growth and offering a safe, fast, and reliable transit option.

