The Boilery Seafood & Grill in Franklin Closes

The Boilery Seafood & Grill, located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, has closed.
The restaurant shared the news on social media.
“After 1 1/2 year of business it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of The Boilery Seafood & Grill.”
“Thank you all of our customers that have supported us on the past, we appreciate all of the support and love you have given us,” continued the message.
The seafood-focused restaurant opened in the former Wild Wing Cafe location that closed in 2018.