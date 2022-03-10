The Boilery Seafood & Grill in Franklin Closes

The Boilery Seafood & Grill, located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, has closed.

The restaurant shared the news on social media.

“After 1 1/2 year of business it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of The Boilery Seafood & Grill.”

“Thank you all of our customers that have supported us on the past, we appreciate all of the support and love you have given us,” continued the message.

The seafood-focused restaurant opened in the former Wild Wing Cafe location that closed in 2018.