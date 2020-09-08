The Boilery Seafood & Grill Opens in Cool Springs

The Boilery Seafood & Grill has opened in Cool Springs.

Located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, the eatery opened in the former Wild Wing Cafe location.

Just as the name implies, it’s a seafood-focused restaurant. The menu shows they have a raw oysters and shrimp cocktail for starters, lobster roll, fried oyster po boy, crispy shrimp po boy, and a catfish sandwich.

The menu also includes a section of “boil combos” where you select from shrimp, crab or clams, and you receive 1 lb of each. If you can’t decide, you can choose the boilery – 5 lb boil which includes shrimp, snow crab, king crab, clams, and whole Maine lobster for $125.

For those who don’t enjoy seafood, you can order a burger, grilled chicken or NY Strip.

The Boilery Seafood & Grill is available thru Door Dash or you can place an order for pick up. You can visit the restaurant seven days a week from noon until 9 pm.

For the latest updates, visit The Boilery Seafood & Grill on Facebook.