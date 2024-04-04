The Black Keys Announce Tour with The Head and the Heart Stopping at Bridgestone Arena

The Black Keys have announced a 2024 North American headline tour, the International Players Tour in support of their new album, Ohio Players, out April 5th.

The 31-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Tulsa, OK on September 17 and will stop at Bridgestone Arena on October 18th.The Head and The Heart will be joining the tour in Nashville.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10am local time through Thursday, April 4 at 10pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, April 5 at 10am local time. Please visit livenation.com and theblackkeys.com for all details.

Ohio Players is set to be an album unlike any of the band’s others, featuring collaborations with friends and colleagues, including Beck, Noel Gallagher, Dan the Automator, Greg Kurstin, Juicy J, Lil Noid, and others. Listeners have gotten a taste of what to expect from the new project with the lead single, “Beautiful People (Stay High),” that recently reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart and AAA Airplay charts.