The Big Payback Attracts Record Number of Participating Organizations

Giving Always Matters.
There has been one day each May for the past seven years that the community has come together and showered our nonprofits with its generosity. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee.
This year a record number of area nonprofits are busy preparing in a big way for The Big Payback’s eighth annual, 24-hour online giving event on May 5-6.
An event-record total of 1,017 organizations from 33 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. First-time participants include 87 organizations from 12 counties.
Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 5, there is 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.
Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.
Donors will be able to search and select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and up.
In its seven-year history, The Big Payback has helped to raise nearly $21 million from a total of 147,642 donations for participating nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations.
In the tumultuous year of 2020, 988 organizations representing 34 counties participated in the 24-hour giving day and despite our region’s multiple disasters, residents and businesses alike donated $4,347,441 from a total of 31,694 gifts, including prize incentives made available through The Big Payback sponsors.
Participating organizations from Williamson County are:
- 21st District Recovery Court Inc.
- A.B.L.E. Youth, Inc.
- African American Heritage Society Museum Inc
- ARC of Williamson County
- Artists in Christian Testimony
- Backlight Productions
- Barefoot Republic, Inc.
- Battle Ground Academy
- Battle of Franklin Trust
- Beneath The Skin Inc.
- Blessed Earth Tennessee Inc.
- Blind & Charity Fund Downtown Nashville Lions Club
- Both Hands Foundation
- Bravo Creative Arts Center Inc.
- Bridges of Williamson County
- BrightStone, Inc.
- Caleb Company
- Camp Marymount
- Center for Youth Ministry Training
- Chrysalis Oral Health Care Alliance
- Community Child Care, Inc.
- Crime Stoppers of Williamson County
- Cul2vate
- Currey Ingram Academy
- Daughters of the King
- Deer Run Retreat Center
- Diverse Learners Cooperative
- Educare
- Emanuel Ministries
- Encouragement Ministries, Inc.
- Fairview Arts Council
- Family Dynamics Institute Inc
- FINDINGbalance, Inc.
- Frank Town Open Hearts Ministry, Inc.
- Franklin Tomorrow, Inc.
- Freedom Reigns Ranch
- Friends of Bowie Nature Park
- Friends of Franklin Parks, Inc.
- Gentry’s Education Center at the Store Front, Inc.
- Global Sanctuary for Elephants
- Graceworks Ministries, Inc.
- Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury
- Hard Bargain Mt. Hope Redevelopment Inc.
- Harpeth Conservancy
- Healing Housing, Inc.
- Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue and Sanctuary
- Heritage Foundation of Franklin & Williamson County
- High Hopes, Inc.
- Hope Smiles
- International Leadership Coalition
- JDRF International / Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International
- Jordan Thomas Foundation Inc.
- Lisa Ross Parker Foundation
- Lotz House Foundation
- Memories of Honor
- Mercy Health Services Inc
- Middle Tennessee Golden Retriever Rescue
- Music City Pet Partners
- My Bag My Story
- My Friend’s House Family and Children Services Inc
- Nashville Youth Sports Club, Inc.
- Nature Conservancy of Tennessee
- New Hope Academy
- One Generation Away
- Operation FINALLY HOME
- Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary
- People for Animals
- Refuge Center for Counseling
- Resurgence Life Skills Institute, Inc.
- Retrieving Independence, Inc.
- Saddle Up!
- Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation Inc.
- Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue
- Solo Parent Society
- St. Joseph Worker Foundation
- Studio Tenn Theatre Company
- Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes, Inc
- Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes
- Tennessee Golf Foundation
- Tennessee Kids Belong
- Tennessee Naturalist Program, Inc.
- Tennessee Youth Symphony
- The NOOK
- The Shalom Foundation
- The Shower Truck/Shower Up
- The View Community Resource Coalition Inc.
- Therapy ARC
- Trails Please Foundation
- Tucker’s House
- Vox Grata, Inc.
- WAVES, Incorporated
- White Fawn Farm
- Williamson Animal Services, Inc./Friends of Williamson County Animal Center
- Williamson Christian College
- Williamson County CASA, Inc.
- Williamson County Child Advocacy Center
- Williamson County Library Foundation
- Williamson Medical Foundation, Inc.
For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org. Questions? Email [email protected]
About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect the intentions and goals of their charitable endeavors. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.
