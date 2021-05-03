The Big Payback Attracts Record Number of Participating Organizations

Giving Always Matters.

There has been one day each May for the past seven years that the community has come together and showered our nonprofits with its generosity. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee.

This year a record number of area nonprofits are busy preparing in a big way for The Big Payback’s eighth annual, 24-hour online giving event on May 5-6.

An event-record total of 1,017 organizations from 33 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. First-time participants include 87 organizations from 12 counties.

Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 5, there is 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.

Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.

Donors will be able to search and select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and up.

In its seven-year history, The Big Payback has helped to raise nearly $21 million from a total of 147,642 donations for participating nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations.

In the tumultuous year of 2020, 988 organizations representing 34 counties participated in the 24-hour giving day and despite our region’s multiple disasters, residents and businesses alike donated $4,347,441 from a total of 31,694 gifts, including prize incentives made available through The Big Payback sponsors.

Participating organizations from Williamson County are:

21st District Recovery Court Inc.

A.B.L.E. Youth, Inc.

African American Heritage Society Museum Inc

ARC of Williamson County

Artists in Christian Testimony

Backlight Productions

Barefoot Republic, Inc.

Battle Ground Academy

Battle of Franklin Trust

Beneath The Skin Inc.

Blessed Earth Tennessee Inc.

Blind & Charity Fund Downtown Nashville Lions Club

Both Hands Foundation

Bravo Creative Arts Center Inc.

Bridges of Williamson County

BrightStone, Inc.

Caleb Company

Camp Marymount

Center for Youth Ministry Training

Chrysalis Oral Health Care Alliance

Community Child Care, Inc.

Crime Stoppers of Williamson County

Cul2vate

Currey Ingram Academy

Daughters of the King

Deer Run Retreat Center

Diverse Learners Cooperative

Educare

Emanuel Ministries

Encouragement Ministries, Inc.

Fairview Arts Council

Family Dynamics Institute Inc

FINDINGbalance, Inc.

Frank Town Open Hearts Ministry, Inc.

Franklin Tomorrow, Inc.

Freedom Reigns Ranch

Friends of Bowie Nature Park

Friends of Franklin Parks, Inc.

Gentry’s Education Center at the Store Front, Inc.

Global Sanctuary for Elephants

Graceworks Ministries, Inc.

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury

Hard Bargain Mt. Hope Redevelopment Inc.

Harpeth Conservancy

Healing Housing, Inc.

Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue and Sanctuary

Heritage Foundation of Franklin & Williamson County

High Hopes, Inc.

Hope Smiles

International Leadership Coalition

JDRF International / Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International

Jordan Thomas Foundation Inc.

Lisa Ross Parker Foundation

Lotz House Foundation

Memories of Honor

Mercy Health Services Inc

Middle Tennessee Golden Retriever Rescue

Music City Pet Partners

My Bag My Story

My Friend’s House Family and Children Services Inc

Nashville Youth Sports Club, Inc.

Nature Conservancy of Tennessee

New Hope Academy

One Generation Away

Operation FINALLY HOME

Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary

People for Animals

Refuge Center for Counseling

Resurgence Life Skills Institute, Inc.

Retrieving Independence, Inc.

Saddle Up!

Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation Inc.

Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue

Solo Parent Society

St. Joseph Worker Foundation

Studio Tenn Theatre Company

Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes, Inc

Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes

Tennessee Golf Foundation

Tennessee Kids Belong

Tennessee Naturalist Program, Inc.

Tennessee Youth Symphony

The NOOK

The Shalom Foundation

The Shower Truck/Shower Up

The View Community Resource Coalition Inc.

Therapy ARC

Trails Please Foundation

Tucker’s House

Vox Grata, Inc.

WAVES, Incorporated

White Fawn Farm

Williamson Animal Services, Inc./Friends of Williamson County Animal Center

Williamson Christian College

Williamson County CASA, Inc.

Williamson County Child Advocacy Center

Williamson County Library Foundation

Williamson Medical Foundation, Inc.

For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org. Questions? Email [email protected]

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect the intentions and goals of their charitable endeavors. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.