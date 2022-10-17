The Best Wines To Try In The Fall

Fall calls for cozy adult beverages like hot toddies and spiked ciders. But what are the best wines to keep you cozy this season? We outlined our favorites for fall along with their flavor profiles below for you to have the best wine for all the fall feels.

Red Bordeaux

This red is made from either Merlot grapes or Medoc grapes but is always silky and plush. The flavor profiles regardless of the type of grape pull deep and autumnal. Earthy flavors include blackberry, cherry, vanilla, spice, florals, and licorice. Perfect to curl up with a good book or warm up with friends at happy hour after a chilly day.

Tavel Rosé

Tavel Rosé, by some, is considered to be the best rose in the world. Although it is typically associated as a summer wine, Tavel rosés can be deep, spicy, and even deep pink, nearly red in color. Tavel rosés must have a minimum of 11% alcohol. This higher alcohol content allows for it to age longer than other rosés, resulting in a range from flowery light tastes to full-bodied mature profiles.

White Blend Côtes du Rhone

Even white wine can be a fall favorite. The Côtes du Rhone’s White Blend is a full-bodied French white wine that pairs well with fruit-based rich poultry and fish dishes. This wine can shine on its own with its notes of Meyer lemon, honey, apricot, brioche, and orange zest.

Merlot

Merlot is a fall favorite due to its balanced versatility and tannins that aren’t too overpowering. It pairs well with everything from grilled meats and vegetables to creamy, flavorful cheeses, and dark chocolate sweets. Merlot contains dark fruit flavors of black cherry, blackberry, plum, and raspberry layered with herbal notes and undertones of vanilla and mocha.

Chardonnay

A creamy, oaky, buttery chardonnay in the fall is the equivalent of wrapping up in a blanket. Rich notes of poached pear, butterscotch, and vanilla, oaked Chardonnay is perfect for fall holidays. Chardonnay pairs well with Thanksgiving turkey is easily accessible and is a favorite year-round.

JJ’s Wine Bar

Explore plenty of wines that pair amazingly with the fall weather at JJ’s Wine Bar. Enjoy the crisp fall air on their outdoor patio or bring a bottle (or two) home for the ultimate cozy night in.

With a wide selection of wines and a variety decadent of cheese boards, meat selections, and charcuterie boards you are bound to find the perfect fall wine for you at JJ’s Wine Bar.

Visit JJ’s Wine Bar at 206 E Main St in downtown Franklin. Come by or call us at 615-942-5033. JJ’s is open 4 pm – 10 pm Tuesday through Thursday and 4 pm – 11 pm on Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday.