Close to Home Favorites – Best Places to go Bowling in Middle Tennessee

By
Williamson Source
-
close to home favorites places to go bowling
Photo from Kings Dining & Entertainment Facebook

1Kings Dining + Entertainment

1910 Galleria Blvd, Franklin

844.683.4500

Hours: (21+ After 10PM)

Monday- Wednesday: 4–11PM

Thursday: 4PM–12AM

Friday- Saturday: 11AM–12AM

Sunday: 11AM–10PM

Pricing:

  • Daily (Before 6:00 pm): $19.00 per person with shoes included
  • Fri-Sat (After 6:00 pm): $24.00 per person with shoes included

Website: Kings Dining & Entertainment Facebook: Kings Dining & Entertainment 

The venue’s bowling area features 16 semi-private ten-pin bowling lanes and a four-lane private bowling room referred to as the King Pin Room. This high-end private bowling “King Pin Room” is available for VIPs, company events, and private parties, equipped with a disco ball and exclusive TVs & Projection Screens for customizable audio, slideshows, presentations, and more. King’s has several other “semi-private” areas on the main lanes with curtains for group reservations.

Kings Dining & Entertainment is a 25,000 square foot, 625 person-capacity-venue home to Kings Bowl, The Draft Room, The Royal Room, and The Whiskey Room Live. In addition to bowling, the venue offers table games, adult-geared “low tech” social games such as hoops and air hockey, and more. The Whiskey Room Live also features live music.

Photo from Franklin Lanes Facebook

2Franklin Family Entertainment

1200 Lakeview Dr, Franklin

615.790.2695

Hours:

Monday- Thursday, Sunday: 10am-11pm

Friday- Saturday: 10am-1am

Pricing:

  • Monday – Friday (before 4 pm): $4.50 per game and $3.75 rental shoes or $14.50 per person for 2 hours with shoes included
  • Sunday – Thursday (after 4 pm): $6.50 per game and $3.75 shoe rental or $17.00 per person for 2 hours with shoes included
  • Sunday Special (10 am—12 pm): $3.50 per game or $14 per person per person for 2 hours with shoes included
  • Saturday-Sunday (before 4 pm): $6.00 per game and $3.75 shoe rental or $18.00 per person for 2 hours with shoes included, minimum 3 / lane
  • Friday-Saturday (after 4 pm): $7.00 per game and $3.75 shoe rental or $19.50 per perso for 2 hours with shoes included, minimum 3 / lane

Website: Franklin Family Entertainment Center Facebook: Franklin Lanes

At Franklin Family Entertainment there are 24 traditional bowling lanes with six additional Hwy 66 mini-bowling lanes for kids which is $4.00 per game with no shoe rental needed. In addition to bowling, there’s an arcade where you can trade your tickets for prizes. Enjoy food from the snack bar or J’s Sports Grill with family favorites of burgers, pizza, quesadillas and more. Black lights, disco lights bring out Cosmic Bowling which is offered Tuesday Night Cosmic  9 pm – close, Friday after School Cosmic 3 pm – 6 pm, and Friday Night Cosmic 10 pm –close. You can even host your next birthday or corporate event at Franklin Family Entertainment. 

Photo from Tenn Pinn Alley Facebook

3Tenn Pin Alley

730 Mooresville Pike, Columbia

931.381.2695

Hours:

Mon-Wed: 10am – 10pm

Thursday: 10am – 11pm

Fri-Sat: 10am – 1am

Sunday: 11am – 10pm

Pricing:

  • Mon-Fri (10am-6pm): $3.50 per game
  • Mon-Thur (6pm-close): $4.00 per game
  • Sat- Sun (10am-6pm): $4.50 per game
  • Fri- Sun (6pm-close): $5.00 per game

or

  • Mon-Fri (Open-6pm): $15:00 per lane per hour
  • Mon-Thur (6pm-close): $20.00 per lane per hour
  • Sat- Sun (Open-6pm): $20 per lane per hour
  • Fri- Sun (6pm-close): $24 per lane per hour

Shoe Rental: $3.00 per person 

Website: Tenn Pin Alley Facebook: Tenn Pin Alley 

Formerly Ebonite’s Galaxy Lanes, the Bowling alley is still open and it’s added Glow Laser Tag and a Redemption Arcade. Country artist Jake Owen filmed his music video for “I was Jack (You Were Diane)” here. Don’t forget about kids parties where you can include the arcade and laser tag. Every Fri & Sat night from 10pm – 1am you can partake in Extreme Glow Bowling for $15 per person (unlimited play & price includes shoe rental).

Photo from Smryna Bowling Center Facebook

4Smyrna Bowling  Center

95 Weakley Lane, Smyrna

615.355.0501

Hours: 

Open 24 hours a day

Pricing:

Day Time Bowl (Monday- Friday from 12:00 am- 5:00pm)

  • Adults: $3.00 per game or 2 games+shoes $9:50 or 3 games+shoes $10.50
  • Kids: $2.25 pergame or 2 games+shoes $6.50 or 3 games+shoes $7.50

Evening Time Bowl (Weekdays after 5:00 pm and weekends from 2:00 am- 5:00pm)

  • Adults: $3.75 per game or 2 games+shoes $10.50 or 3 games+shoes $13.50  
  • Kids: $2.75 per game or 2 games+shoes $7.50 or 3 games+shoes $9.50

Prime Time Bowl (Friday- Saturday after 5:00 pm)

  • Adults: $4.50 per game or 2 games+shoes $12.50 or 3 games+shoes $15.00
  • Kids:  $3.50 per game or 2 games+shoes $11.50 or 3 games+shoes $12.50 

Shoes: $3.50 for adults (13+) and $2.50 for kids (12 and under)

Website: Smyrna Bowling Facebook: Smyrna Bowling

Smyrna Bowling offers 52 lanes in their 50,000+ square foot facility. You can also grab a bite to eat at the Spare Time Cafe where they have a selection of fish and chips, quesadillas, grilled chicken breast sandwiches and they even offer breakfast items like french toast, bacon and eggs, along with biscuits and gravy.

You will find two separate arcades. Included in the arcade are the popular games like  “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” and Dance Dance Revolution.  The other arcade down on “This End” features pool tables, claw games, and even more video games. 

Photo from Murfreesboro Strike and Spare Facebook

5Murfreesboro Strike and Spare

1720 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro

615.896.0945

Hours: 

Monday: 9:00 am-11:00 pm

Tuesday: Wednesday: 9:00 am- 12:00 am

Thursday: 9:00 am- 11:00 pm

Friday- Saturday: 9:00 am- 12:00 am

Sunday: 12:00 pm- 11:00 pm

Pricing:

  • Monday- Friday (10:00 am – 5:00 pm): $4.10 per game
  • Sunday- Thursday (5:00 pm – close): $4.95 per game
  • Friday 5:00 pm- Sunday 5:00pm: $5.25 per game

Or

  • Monday- Friday (10:00 am – 5:00 pm): $19.00 per hour
  • Sunday- Thursday (5:00 pm – close): $22.00 per hour
  • Friday 5:00 pm- Sunday 5:00pm: $26.00 per hour

Cosmic Bowling: $28.50

Shoes: $4.15

Website: Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Facebook: Murfreesboro Strike and Spare

Bowling takes place each day of the week here at Murfreesboro Strike & Spare. Check out the game room after you finish your game. Visit the grill which offers nachos, pizza, sandwiches, cheese fries and little bowlers meals. They also offer a bowling league, birthday parties, and corporate events. There are a total of five locations of Strike & Spare in the area which includes Donelson, Hendersonville, Heritage, and Tusculum. 

Photo from Holder Family Fun Center Facebook

6Holder Family Fun Center

460 W Main Street, Hendersonville

615.590.4386

Hours:

Monday: 12:00 pm- 6:00 pm

Tuesday- Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 12:00 pm- 6:00 pm

Friday: 12:00 pm- 9:00 pm

Saturday: 11:000 am- 9:00 pm

Sunday: 1:00 pm- 8:00 pm

Pricing:

Monday- Friday (8:00 am – 4:00 pm): $3.50 per game

Monday- Thursday (4:00 pm – close): $5 per game

Friday- Sunday (4:00 pm – 9:00 pm): $5.50 per game

Cosmic: $7.00 per game

Shoes: $3.25

Website: Holder Family Fun Facebook: Holder Family Fun 

Sumner County’s Newest and Largest indoor Entertainment Complex. They have 36 lanes of State of the Art Brunswick Bowling Equipment, The 11th Frame Dance Club with entertainment every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Nights. The Frame is now also open on Sundays from 2 to 10 for pool, TV, music, and friends. Our Super Speedway Fun Center has 20 Indoor Go Carts, 32 Gun Two-Story Laser Tag courses, Gyro Extreme, Bungee Jump, Bumper Cars, 18 hole Mini Glow Golf, Rock Wall Climbing, Roller Skating and even Soft Play for the little ones. The Arcade has over 40 of the latest games including Virtual Reality pods. The redemption counter is constantly being restocked with all the latest popular prizes. 

Photo from Dave and Busters Facebook

7Dave & Buster’s

540 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

615.970.3800

Hours:

Sunday- Tuesday: 11:00 am – midnight  

Wednesday- Saturday: 11:00 am- 1:00 am

Pricing:

Before 5:00 pm: $25 per hour

After 5:00 pm: $50

Shoes: $3.00

Website: Dave & Buster’s Facebook:  Dave & Buster’s 

D&B Lanes is an over-the-top bowling experience highlighted by their multi-media show. Enjoy a video wall showing all of the latest music videos, full-menu service, and black light bowling. They offer half-price games every Wednesday. After bowling, visit their extensive video game selection with the popular Zombie Snatcher. Fan favorites from the food menu include chicken and waffle sliders, cheese-crusted street tacos, and the triple bacon burger.

Photo from Pinewood Nashville Facebook

8Pinewood Social

33 Peabody Street, Nashville

615.751.8111

Hours:

Monday- Thursday: 7:00 am- 11:00 pm 

Friday: 7:00 am- 1:00 am 

Saturday- Sunday: 9:00 am- 11:00 pm

Pricing:

  • Weekdays: $60 (90 min) $160 (2 ½ hours)
  • Weekends: $80 (90 min) and $200 (2 ½ hours)

Website: Pinewood Nashville Facebook: Pinewood Nashville 

This venue has six bowling alleys with reclaimed lanes from an old Bowl O’ Rama in Indiana. Part of the Strategic Hospitality group in Nashville which opened Paradise Park, Le Sel, The Patterson House, Pinewood Social offers an upscale bowling experience with a chef-driven menu led by Will Uhlhorn featuring avocado toast, fried broccoli, and fried half chicken. After you finish bowling you can head outside to sit by the pool and enjoy a cocktail or play a game of bocce ball.

Photo from Donelson Bowl Facebook

9Donelson Bowl

117 Donelson Pike, Nashville

615.883.3313

Hours:

Sunday- Saturday: 3:00 pm- 10:00 pm 

Pricing:??

Shoes: $3.00 adults, $2.00 kids

Facebook:  Donelson Bowl 

This is the oldest bowling alley in the Nashville area opening back in 1960. When you visit here, it’s like stepping back in time where everything seems to be untouched since the 60s. Expect to use dated scoring equipment which adds to the nostalgia and try the limited menu. As one reviewer on Yelp said,”Cheap beer, cheap bowling, cheap food…fun times…  You can’t go wrong!!!!”

Photo from Lanes, Trains and Automobiles Facebook

10Lanes, Trains, and Automobiles

450 Butler Drive, Murfreesboro

615.890.3999

Hours:

Monday- Thursday: 11:00 AM– 9:00 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM– 11:00 PM

Saturday: 12:00 PM– 11:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM– 9:00 PM

Pricing:

Traditional Lanes

  • Weekdays (M-F before 5pm) – $15/lane per hour or $3.50/game per person
  • Weeknights (M-F after 5pm) – $20/lane per hour or $4.50/game per person
  • Weekends (Friday after 5pm through Sunday) – $25/lane per hour

VIP Lanes

  • Weekdays (M-F before 5pm) – $20/lane per hour or $4.50/game per person
  • Weeknights (M-F after 5pm) – $25/lane per hour or $5.50/game per person
  • Weekends (Friday after 5pm through Sunday) – $30/lane per hour

Shoe rental: $4.00

Website- Lanes, Trains, and Automobiles Facebook Lanes, Trains, and Automobiles

There are 32-lanes complete with new Vector Scoring and Automatic Bumpers. They also  provide 6lb lightweight balls for the ‘little ones.’ Don’t forget that with our Automatic Bumpers they automatically come up for the ones that need them and go back down for the ones that don’t. Lanes may be rented by the game or the hour. In addition to bowling, they offer an indoor dart arena and bumper cars. After working up an appetite, try the chicken wings or one of fair foods items like corndogs, fried twinkies, or soft pretzels.

Photo from Pins Mechanical Co. Facebook

11Pins Mechanical Co

1102 Grundy Street, Nashville

615.610.7461

Hours: (21+ after 8:00 pm)

Monday- Wednesday: 4:00 pm- 12:30 am

Thursday: 4:00 pm- 1:30 am

Friday: 4:00 pm- 2:30 am

Saturday: 12:00 pm- 2:30 am

Sunday: 12:00 pm- 12:30 am

Pricing:

  • $5 per person per game

No rental shoes required.

Website: Pinsbar.com Facebook: Pins Mechanical Co

Pins Mechanical Co. is the perfect place to enjoy old-school entertainment in a modern setting. Try some duckpin bowling or classic pinball, all while sipping on a wide selection of beers and themed drinks that will transport you back in time to 1950’s counter culture. Kiddos roll for free on Sundays with an adult.

Photo from Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

12Brooklyn Bowl 

925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

615.953.5450

Hours:

Monday: Open at 5:00 pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday- Sunday: Open at 5:00 pm

Pricing:

  • $15.00 per lane for 30 min

Shoes: $2.95

Socks: $3.00

Website: Brooklyn Bowl Facebook: Brooklyn Bowl

Catch a rockin’ show, strike down some pins, grab a bite, and sip and chill on the patio. There’s a little something for everyone. eat. drink. rock. and roll.

Photo from Thunder Alley Family Entertainment Center Facebook

13Thunder Alley

533 TN-46, Dickson

615.446.2557

Hours:

Monday- Thursday: 10:00AM-11:00PM

Friday- Saturday: 10:00 AM- 12:00AM

Sunday: 12:00PM- 11:00PM

Pricing: (Per Game/Per Person)

Open – 5PM

Sunday: $4.10

Monday: $3.25

Tuesday: $3.25

Wednesday: $1.00

Thursday: $3.25

Friday: $3.25

Saturday: $4.10

5PM – Close

Sunday: $4.10

Monday: $4.10

Tuesday: $4.10

Wednesday: $3.00

Thursday: $4.10

Friday: $4.10

Saturday: $4.10

Shoes: $2.75

Website: Thunder Alley Facebook: Thunder Alley

Thunder Alley Family Entertainment Center offers 24 Brunswick bowling lanes with automatic scoring and bumpers. There is a large Arcade Room with Redemption Prizes, a Play Room, a Go-kart track, and Laser maze. We offer fun for all ages at an affordable price. Thunder Alley is THE entertainment center of Dickson Tennessee.

Photo from Funtime Bowling Facebook

14Funtime Bowl

804 W Commerce St, Lewisburg

931.359.7935

Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 11am – 9pm

Tuesday: 11am – 9 pm 

Friday: 11am – 11pm

Saturday: 11am – 12am

Sunday: 12pm – 5pm

Pricing:

  • $25 for 1.5 hours 
  • $35 for 2 hours
  • $50 for 3 hours

Shoes: $3.00

Website: Funtime Bowl Facebook: Funtime Bowl

When the Lewisburg community is looking for, well, a fun time, there’s no place quite like Funtime Bowl.

Photo from Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers Facebook

15Stars and Strikes

333 N Lowry Street, Smyrna

678.965.5707

Hours:

Monday- Thursday: 12:00 pm- Midnight

Friday: 12:00 pm- 1:00 am

Saturday: 10:00 am- 1:00 am

Sunday: 10:00 am- Midnight

Pricing:

VIP Lanes

  • $15.50 per person with complimentary shoes (Monday at open- Friday at 5:00pm)
  • $17.00 per person with complimentary shoes (Friday at 5:00pm- Sunday at midnight)

Or 

  • $4.99 per game

Shoes: $4.99 for adults and $3.99 for children 12 and under

Twilight Lanes

  • $14.00 per person with complimentary shoes (Monday at open- Friday at 5:00pm)
  • $15.50 per person with complimentary shoes (Friday at 5:00pm- Sunday at midnight)

Or

  • $3.99 per game

Shoes: $4.99 for adults and $3.99 for children 12 and under

Website: Stars and Strikes Facebook: Stars and Strikes

Bowling is fun. It gets you moving, laughing, and spending time with the people you care about. At Stars and Strikes, they happily host first dates, kids birthday parties, leagues for seniors, and everything in between. That’s because this classic American pastime will never go out of style. Enjoy friendly competition, an upscale atmosphere, and great food served right at your lane. 

Photo from Tusculum Strike & Spare Facebook

16Tusculum Strike & Spare

5315 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

615.833.2881

Hours:

Monday- Thursday: 10:00 am- 11:00 pm

Friday- Saturday: 10:00 am- 12:00 am

Sunday: 12:00 pm- 11:00 pm

Pricing:

Per game

  • $4.20 (Mon-Fri: 10 am- 5 pm)
  • $4.70 (Sun-Thurs: 5 pm- close)
  • $5.35 (Fri 5 pm- Sun 5 pm)
  • $5.65 for Cosmic Bowling

Per hour

  • $19.50 (Mon-Fri: 10 am- 5 pm)
  • $21.90 (Sun-Thurs: 5 pm- close)
  • $24.90 (Fri 5 pm- Sun 5 pm)
  • $26.65 for Cosmic Bowling

Shoes: $4.15

Website: Strike & Spare Facebook: Strike & Spare

Bowling Center with 24 lanes, an arcade, party rooms and pro shop. Snack Bar with full service bar. Live DJ’s on Tues and Sat nights! Kids bowl free all summer long!

