Close to Home Favorites – Best Places to go Bowling in Middle Tennessee

1Kings Dining + Entertainment
1910 Galleria Blvd, Franklin
844.683.4500
Hours: (21+ After 10PM)
Monday- Wednesday: 4–11PM
Thursday: 4PM–12AM
Friday- Saturday: 11AM–12AM
Sunday: 11AM–10PM
Pricing:
- Daily (Before 6:00 pm): $19.00 per person with shoes included
- Fri-Sat (After 6:00 pm): $24.00 per person with shoes included
Website: Kings Dining & Entertainment Facebook: Kings Dining & Entertainment
The venue’s bowling area features 16 semi-private ten-pin bowling lanes and a four-lane private bowling room referred to as the King Pin Room. This high-end private bowling “King Pin Room” is available for VIPs, company events, and private parties, equipped with a disco ball and exclusive TVs & Projection Screens for customizable audio, slideshows, presentations, and more. King’s has several other “semi-private” areas on the main lanes with curtains for group reservations.
Kings Dining & Entertainment is a 25,000 square foot, 625 person-capacity-venue home to Kings Bowl, The Draft Room, The Royal Room, and The Whiskey Room Live. In addition to bowling, the venue offers table games, adult-geared “low tech” social games such as hoops and air hockey, and more. The Whiskey Room Live also features live music.
2Franklin Family Entertainment
1200 Lakeview Dr, Franklin
615.790.2695
Hours:
Monday- Thursday, Sunday: 10am-11pm
Friday- Saturday: 10am-1am
Pricing:
- Monday – Friday (before 4 pm): $4.50 per game and $3.75 rental shoes or $14.50 per person for 2 hours with shoes included
- Sunday – Thursday (after 4 pm): $6.50 per game and $3.75 shoe rental or $17.00 per person for 2 hours with shoes included
- Sunday Special (10 am—12 pm): $3.50 per game or $14 per person per person for 2 hours with shoes included
- Saturday-Sunday (before 4 pm): $6.00 per game and $3.75 shoe rental or $18.00 per person for 2 hours with shoes included, minimum 3 / lane
- Friday-Saturday (after 4 pm): $7.00 per game and $3.75 shoe rental or $19.50 per perso for 2 hours with shoes included, minimum 3 / lane
Website: Franklin Family Entertainment Center Facebook: Franklin Lanes
At Franklin Family Entertainment there are 24 traditional bowling lanes with six additional Hwy 66 mini-bowling lanes for kids which is $4.00 per game with no shoe rental needed. In addition to bowling, there’s an arcade where you can trade your tickets for prizes. Enjoy food from the snack bar or J’s Sports Grill with family favorites of burgers, pizza, quesadillas and more. Black lights, disco lights bring out Cosmic Bowling which is offered Tuesday Night Cosmic 9 pm – close, Friday after School Cosmic 3 pm – 6 pm, and Friday Night Cosmic 10 pm –close. You can even host your next birthday or corporate event at Franklin Family Entertainment.
3Tenn Pin Alley
730 Mooresville Pike, Columbia
931.381.2695
Hours:
Mon-Wed: 10am – 10pm
Thursday: 10am – 11pm
Fri-Sat: 10am – 1am
Sunday: 11am – 10pm
Pricing:
- Mon-Fri (10am-6pm): $3.50 per game
- Mon-Thur (6pm-close): $4.00 per game
- Sat- Sun (10am-6pm): $4.50 per game
- Fri- Sun (6pm-close): $5.00 per game
or
- Mon-Fri (Open-6pm): $15:00 per lane per hour
- Mon-Thur (6pm-close): $20.00 per lane per hour
- Sat- Sun (Open-6pm): $20 per lane per hour
- Fri- Sun (6pm-close): $24 per lane per hour
Shoe Rental: $3.00 per person
Website: Tenn Pin Alley Facebook: Tenn Pin Alley
Formerly Ebonite’s Galaxy Lanes, the Bowling alley is still open and it’s added Glow Laser Tag and a Redemption Arcade. Country artist Jake Owen filmed his music video for “I was Jack (You Were Diane)” here. Don’t forget about kids parties where you can include the arcade and laser tag. Every Fri & Sat night from 10pm – 1am you can partake in Extreme Glow Bowling for $15 per person (unlimited play & price includes shoe rental).
4Smyrna Bowling Center
95 Weakley Lane, Smyrna
615.355.0501
Hours:
Open 24 hours a day
Pricing:
Day Time Bowl (Monday- Friday from 12:00 am- 5:00pm)
- Adults: $3.00 per game or 2 games+shoes $9:50 or 3 games+shoes $10.50
- Kids: $2.25 pergame or 2 games+shoes $6.50 or 3 games+shoes $7.50
Evening Time Bowl (Weekdays after 5:00 pm and weekends from 2:00 am- 5:00pm)
- Adults: $3.75 per game or 2 games+shoes $10.50 or 3 games+shoes $13.50
- Kids: $2.75 per game or 2 games+shoes $7.50 or 3 games+shoes $9.50
Prime Time Bowl (Friday- Saturday after 5:00 pm)
- Adults: $4.50 per game or 2 games+shoes $12.50 or 3 games+shoes $15.00
- Kids: $3.50 per game or 2 games+shoes $11.50 or 3 games+shoes $12.50
Shoes: $3.50 for adults (13+) and $2.50 for kids (12 and under)
Website: Smyrna Bowling Facebook: Smyrna Bowling
Smyrna Bowling offers 52 lanes in their 50,000+ square foot facility. You can also grab a bite to eat at the Spare Time Cafe where they have a selection of fish and chips, quesadillas, grilled chicken breast sandwiches and they even offer breakfast items like french toast, bacon and eggs, along with biscuits and gravy.
You will find two separate arcades. Included in the arcade are the popular games like “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” and Dance Dance Revolution. The other arcade down on “This End” features pool tables, claw games, and even more video games.
5Murfreesboro Strike and Spare
1720 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro
615.896.0945
Hours:
Monday: 9:00 am-11:00 pm
Tuesday: Wednesday: 9:00 am- 12:00 am
Thursday: 9:00 am- 11:00 pm
Friday- Saturday: 9:00 am- 12:00 am
Sunday: 12:00 pm- 11:00 pm
Pricing:
- Monday- Friday (10:00 am – 5:00 pm): $4.10 per game
- Sunday- Thursday (5:00 pm – close): $4.95 per game
- Friday 5:00 pm- Sunday 5:00pm: $5.25 per game
Or
- Monday- Friday (10:00 am – 5:00 pm): $19.00 per hour
- Sunday- Thursday (5:00 pm – close): $22.00 per hour
- Friday 5:00 pm- Sunday 5:00pm: $26.00 per hour
Cosmic Bowling: $28.50
Shoes: $4.15
Website: Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Facebook: Murfreesboro Strike and Spare
Bowling takes place each day of the week here at Murfreesboro Strike & Spare. Check out the game room after you finish your game. Visit the grill which offers nachos, pizza, sandwiches, cheese fries and little bowlers meals. They also offer a bowling league, birthday parties, and corporate events. There are a total of five locations of Strike & Spare in the area which includes Donelson, Hendersonville, Heritage, and Tusculum.
6Holder Family Fun Center
460 W Main Street, Hendersonville
615.590.4386
Hours:
Monday: 12:00 pm- 6:00 pm
Tuesday- Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: 12:00 pm- 6:00 pm
Friday: 12:00 pm- 9:00 pm
Saturday: 11:000 am- 9:00 pm
Sunday: 1:00 pm- 8:00 pm
Pricing:
Monday- Friday (8:00 am – 4:00 pm): $3.50 per game
Monday- Thursday (4:00 pm – close): $5 per game
Friday- Sunday (4:00 pm – 9:00 pm): $5.50 per game
Cosmic: $7.00 per game
Shoes: $3.25
Website: Holder Family Fun Facebook: Holder Family Fun
Sumner County’s Newest and Largest indoor Entertainment Complex. They have 36 lanes of State of the Art Brunswick Bowling Equipment, The 11th Frame Dance Club with entertainment every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Nights. The Frame is now also open on Sundays from 2 to 10 for pool, TV, music, and friends. Our Super Speedway Fun Center has 20 Indoor Go Carts, 32 Gun Two-Story Laser Tag courses, Gyro Extreme, Bungee Jump, Bumper Cars, 18 hole Mini Glow Golf, Rock Wall Climbing, Roller Skating and even Soft Play for the little ones. The Arcade has over 40 of the latest games including Virtual Reality pods. The redemption counter is constantly being restocked with all the latest popular prizes.
7Dave & Buster’s
540 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
615.970.3800
Hours:
Sunday- Tuesday: 11:00 am – midnight
Wednesday- Saturday: 11:00 am- 1:00 am
Pricing:
Before 5:00 pm: $25 per hour
After 5:00 pm: $50
Shoes: $3.00
Website: Dave & Buster’s Facebook: Dave & Buster’s
D&B Lanes is an over-the-top bowling experience highlighted by their multi-media show. Enjoy a video wall showing all of the latest music videos, full-menu service, and black light bowling. They offer half-price games every Wednesday. After bowling, visit their extensive video game selection with the popular Zombie Snatcher. Fan favorites from the food menu include chicken and waffle sliders, cheese-crusted street tacos, and the triple bacon burger.
8Pinewood Social
33 Peabody Street, Nashville
615.751.8111
Hours:
Monday- Thursday: 7:00 am- 11:00 pm
Friday: 7:00 am- 1:00 am
Saturday- Sunday: 9:00 am- 11:00 pm
Pricing:
- Weekdays: $60 (90 min) $160 (2 ½ hours)
- Weekends: $80 (90 min) and $200 (2 ½ hours)
Website: Pinewood Nashville Facebook: – Pinewood Nashville
This venue has six bowling alleys with reclaimed lanes from an old Bowl O’ Rama in Indiana. Part of the Strategic Hospitality group in Nashville which opened Paradise Park, Le Sel, The Patterson House, Pinewood Social offers an upscale bowling experience with a chef-driven menu led by Will Uhlhorn featuring avocado toast, fried broccoli, and fried half chicken. After you finish bowling you can head outside to sit by the pool and enjoy a cocktail or play a game of bocce ball.
9Donelson Bowl
117 Donelson Pike, Nashville
615.883.3313
Hours:
Sunday- Saturday: 3:00 pm- 10:00 pm
Pricing:??
Shoes: $3.00 adults, $2.00 kids
Facebook: Donelson Bowl
This is the oldest bowling alley in the Nashville area opening back in 1960. When you visit here, it’s like stepping back in time where everything seems to be untouched since the 60s. Expect to use dated scoring equipment which adds to the nostalgia and try the limited menu. As one reviewer on Yelp said,”Cheap beer, cheap bowling, cheap food…fun times… You can’t go wrong!!!!”
10Lanes, Trains, and Automobiles
450 Butler Drive, Murfreesboro
615.890.3999
Hours:
Monday- Thursday: 11:00 AM– 9:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM– 11:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM– 11:00 PM
Sunday: 12:00 PM– 9:00 PM
Pricing:
Traditional Lanes
- Weekdays (M-F before 5pm) – $15/lane per hour or $3.50/game per person
- Weeknights (M-F after 5pm) – $20/lane per hour or $4.50/game per person
- Weekends (Friday after 5pm through Sunday) – $25/lane per hour
VIP Lanes
- Weekdays (M-F before 5pm) – $20/lane per hour or $4.50/game per person
- Weeknights (M-F after 5pm) – $25/lane per hour or $5.50/game per person
- Weekends (Friday after 5pm through Sunday) – $30/lane per hour
Shoe rental: $4.00
Website- Lanes, Trains, and Automobiles Facebook– Lanes, Trains, and Automobiles
There are 32-lanes complete with new Vector Scoring and Automatic Bumpers. They also provide 6lb lightweight balls for the ‘little ones.’ Don’t forget that with our Automatic Bumpers they automatically come up for the ones that need them and go back down for the ones that don’t. Lanes may be rented by the game or the hour. In addition to bowling, they offer an indoor dart arena and bumper cars. After working up an appetite, try the chicken wings or one of fair foods items like corndogs, fried twinkies, or soft pretzels.
11Pins Mechanical Co
1102 Grundy Street, Nashville
615.610.7461
Hours: (21+ after 8:00 pm)
Monday- Wednesday: 4:00 pm- 12:30 am
Thursday: 4:00 pm- 1:30 am
Friday: 4:00 pm- 2:30 am
Saturday: 12:00 pm- 2:30 am
Sunday: 12:00 pm- 12:30 am
Pricing:
- $5 per person per game
No rental shoes required.
Website: Pinsbar.com Facebook: Pins Mechanical Co
Pins Mechanical Co. is the perfect place to enjoy old-school entertainment in a modern setting. Try some duckpin bowling or classic pinball, all while sipping on a wide selection of beers and themed drinks that will transport you back in time to 1950’s counter culture. Kiddos roll for free on Sundays with an adult.
12Brooklyn Bowl
925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
615.953.5450
Hours:
Monday: Open at 5:00 pm
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday- Sunday: Open at 5:00 pm
Pricing:
- $15.00 per lane for 30 min
Shoes: $2.95
Socks: $3.00
Website: Brooklyn Bowl Facebook: Brooklyn Bowl
Catch a rockin’ show, strike down some pins, grab a bite, and sip and chill on the patio. There’s a little something for everyone. eat. drink. rock. and roll.
13Thunder Alley
533 TN-46, Dickson
615.446.2557
Hours:
Monday- Thursday: 10:00AM-11:00PM
Friday- Saturday: 10:00 AM- 12:00AM
Sunday: 12:00PM- 11:00PM
Pricing: (Per Game/Per Person)
Open – 5PM
Sunday: $4.10
Monday: $3.25
Tuesday: $3.25
Wednesday: $1.00
Thursday: $3.25
Friday: $3.25
Saturday: $4.10
5PM – Close
Sunday: $4.10
Monday: $4.10
Tuesday: $4.10
Wednesday: $3.00
Thursday: $4.10
Friday: $4.10
Saturday: $4.10
Shoes: $2.75
Website: Thunder Alley Facebook: Thunder Alley
Thunder Alley Family Entertainment Center offers 24 Brunswick bowling lanes with automatic scoring and bumpers. There is a large Arcade Room with Redemption Prizes, a Play Room, a Go-kart track, and Laser maze. We offer fun for all ages at an affordable price. Thunder Alley is THE entertainment center of Dickson Tennessee.
14Funtime Bowl
804 W Commerce St, Lewisburg
931.359.7935
Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 11am – 9pm
Tuesday: 11am – 9 pm
Friday: 11am – 11pm
Saturday: 11am – 12am
Sunday: 12pm – 5pm
Pricing:
- $25 for 1.5 hours
- $35 for 2 hours
- $50 for 3 hours
Shoes: $3.00
Website: Funtime Bowl Facebook: Funtime Bowl
When the Lewisburg community is looking for, well, a fun time, there’s no place quite like Funtime Bowl.
15Stars and Strikes
333 N Lowry Street, Smyrna
678.965.5707
Hours:
Monday- Thursday: 12:00 pm- Midnight
Friday: 12:00 pm- 1:00 am
Saturday: 10:00 am- 1:00 am
Sunday: 10:00 am- Midnight
Pricing:
VIP Lanes
- $15.50 per person with complimentary shoes (Monday at open- Friday at 5:00pm)
- $17.00 per person with complimentary shoes (Friday at 5:00pm- Sunday at midnight)
Or
- $4.99 per game
Shoes: $4.99 for adults and $3.99 for children 12 and under
Twilight Lanes
- $14.00 per person with complimentary shoes (Monday at open- Friday at 5:00pm)
- $15.50 per person with complimentary shoes (Friday at 5:00pm- Sunday at midnight)
Or
- $3.99 per game
Shoes: $4.99 for adults and $3.99 for children 12 and under
Website: Stars and Strikes Facebook: Stars and Strikes
Bowling is fun. It gets you moving, laughing, and spending time with the people you care about. At Stars and Strikes, they happily host first dates, kids birthday parties, leagues for seniors, and everything in between. That’s because this classic American pastime will never go out of style. Enjoy friendly competition, an upscale atmosphere, and great food served right at your lane.
16Tusculum Strike & Spare
5315 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
615.833.2881
Hours:
Monday- Thursday: 10:00 am- 11:00 pm
Friday- Saturday: 10:00 am- 12:00 am
Sunday: 12:00 pm- 11:00 pm
Pricing:
Per game
- $4.20 (Mon-Fri: 10 am- 5 pm)
- $4.70 (Sun-Thurs: 5 pm- close)
- $5.35 (Fri 5 pm- Sun 5 pm)
- $5.65 for Cosmic Bowling
Per hour
- $19.50 (Mon-Fri: 10 am- 5 pm)
- $21.90 (Sun-Thurs: 5 pm- close)
- $24.90 (Fri 5 pm- Sun 5 pm)
- $26.65 for Cosmic Bowling
Shoes: $4.15
Website: Strike & Spare Facebook: Strike & Spare
Bowling Center with 24 lanes, an arcade, party rooms and pro shop. Snack Bar with full service bar. Live DJ’s on Tues and Sat nights! Kids bowl free all summer long!