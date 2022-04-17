Close to Home Favorites – Best Places to go Bowling in Middle Tennessee

1 Kings Dining + Entertainment

1910 Galleria Blvd, Franklin

844.683.4500

Hours: (21+ After 10PM)

Monday- Wednesday: 4–11PM

Thursday: 4PM–12AM

Friday- Saturday: 11AM–12AM

Sunday: 11AM–10PM

Pricing:

Daily (Before 6:00 pm): $19.00 per person with shoes included

Fri-Sat (After 6:00 pm): $24.00 per person with shoes included

Website: Kings Dining & Entertainment Facebook: Kings Dining & Entertainment

The venue’s bowling area features 16 semi-private ten-pin bowling lanes and a four-lane private bowling room referred to as the King Pin Room. This high-end private bowling “King Pin Room” is available for VIPs, company events, and private parties, equipped with a disco ball and exclusive TVs & Projection Screens for customizable audio, slideshows, presentations, and more. King’s has several other “semi-private” areas on the main lanes with curtains for group reservations.

Kings Dining & Entertainment is a 25,000 square foot, 625 person-capacity-venue home to Kings Bowl, The Draft Room, The Royal Room, and The Whiskey Room Live. In addition to bowling, the venue offers table games, adult-geared “low tech” social games such as hoops and air hockey, and more. The Whiskey Room Live also features live music.