The Best Hairstyles for the New School Year

The temperatures have started to drop, the days are getting shorter, and school buses are making their rounds each morning and afternoon.

A new school year often brings a desire to try out new fashions and new hairstyles. Adding a new trendy hairstyle to your look can give you the confidence to conquer the school year whether you’re a student, a parent, or a teacher.

We consulted the expert hair stylists at A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa for fun and easy hairstyles that won’t add tons of time to the morning routine.

Bobs are Back

Bobs are back in full force with 80s and 90s retro vibes. This short, no-bangs look is the perfect smooth, sleek, and simple option. The greatest thing about a bob is that it’s a no-fuss hairstyle.

A bob works for teens looking for a style that goes from class to sports, college students with a busy schedule, and teachers who want to be put together without spending an hour on their hair every morning.

Lob = Long Bob

A “lob” cut is a slightly longer take on the classic bob, hitting closer to shoulder length. Like its sister the bob, the lob doesn’t worry with bangs. Instead, it goes for one length or minimal layers and is sometimes shorter in the back and a bit longer in the front.

This style is versatile since it works well for straight hair or a tousled, unfussy look.

Sassy Shag

If you like more texture and volume in your hair, the shag may be just what you need. Shags can be relatively short, hitting about chin level, or longer, coming to the shoulders or below.

This choppy, layered style is especially attractive with wavy or curly hair. Part in the center, use a hint of texturizing product or a beachy-hair spray, scrunch, and go.

Perfect Pixie Cut

Another retro style that’s making a reappearance is the pixie cut. This is perhaps one of the easiest haircuts to manage for busy parents and teachers who need one less thing to worry about in the morning.

Pixie cuts are short at the sides and back, with longer layers on top. This look usually has bangs, which can be left to fall over the forehead, swept to the side, or slicked back with a setting product.

Bangs

Speaking of bangs, this is one of the most popular and simple ways to frame the face and draw attention to the eyes. There are a variety of bang styles to choose from – short, long, curtain, side-swept. If you aren’t quite sure about taking the bangs plunge, try curtain bangs or a longer fringe to start.

New School Year, New ‘Do!

These are just a few low maintenance, back-to-school hairstyles you can consider. But remember, going back to school is a perfect time to be adventurous and try new things – including new hairstyles.

At A Moment’s Peace, our expert stylists can help you decide on a great style for you or your student. Call (615) 224-0770 or book online today to get a new ‘do for the new school year!