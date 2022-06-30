The Best Fourth of July Recipes for Your Holiday Cookout

Elisa Perry
Fourth of July celebrations are getting ready to kick off! A lot goes into the planning of parties and potlucks so let us help you out with some of the best recipes to help you entertain!

Delicious Table’s Blueberry Lemonade

Want the perfect refreshing summertime drink for your 4th of July party? This Blueberry Lemonade is simple with only 4 ingredients and about 20 minutes of your time.

Click here for recipe.

Country Living’s Root Beer Baked Beans

This should be your go-to recipe if you want a traditional side dish with a fun twist! With savory notes such as bacon and whole grain mustard to balance the sweetness of the root beer, this dish is sure to impress.

Click here for recipe.

Southern Living’s Pimento Cheese Sausage Balls

Few things scream Southern like Pimento cheese! On this 4th of July give your guests an appetizer they won’t soon forget with these impressive sausage balls. 

Click here for recipe.

Delish’s Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Bring a flair of the Southwest to your 4th of July cookout with this casserole. With chicken, black beans, bell pepper and a hint of spice, this filling dish is not only delicious but makes for great leftovers. 

Click here for recipe.

The Slow Roasted Italian’s Summer Berry Cheesecake Salad

This popular dish comes together with only 5 ingredients! Easy to make, delicious to eat and a dessert that won’t break the calorie bank! 

Click here for recipe.

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Great for an appetizer or for the main dish, these Buffalo Chicken Meatballs will bring a spicy zing to your 4th of July table. 

Click here for recipe.

Cucina De Yung’s BBQ Brisket Grilled Cheese with Bacon Jam

A favorite classic, elevate your grilled cheese to the Americana platform it deserves this 4th of July! 

Click here for recipe.

Jo Cook’s Beer and Honey BBQ Chicken

There really is something special about cooking with beer and this recipe proves it! These ingredients whip together easily to create a delicious marinade for some of the best chicken you can expect to try this holiday. 

Click here for recipe.

Bacon and Fried Onion BBQ Hotdogs

Dress your hot dogs up for the special occasion with bacon and fried onions! Bacon-wrapped dogs smoked over the BBQ topped with BBQ sauce and fried onion for crunch – really, what could go wrong?

Click here for recipe.

Elisa Perry
Elisa Perry has a background in travel writing, content creation and copyediting. She has written for a variety of companies from small town mom-and-pop businesses to international brands covering everything from hotel overviews to cell phone app research & launch announcements. She specializes in family travel, food and promoting local brand awareness.

