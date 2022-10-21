The Beauty of Rustic Hardwood Flooring

Rustic hardwood flooring is a classic that’s always in style. Interior design trends come and go, but the best design elements are always a sound investment.

Hardwood flooring has proven its timelessness and continues to be emulated in other flooring options. No matter what shade or species of hardwood flooring you prefer, nothing will highlight wood’s true character like rustic hardwood flooring. Here are the top reasons why rustic wood floors are an undeniable hit with homeowners.

Rustic Hardwood Flooring’s Natural Beauty

The word “rustic” itself refers to rural and rugged. When it comes to rustic wood flooring, the finished floors and rooms will connect you to country barns, farms, and even the forests themselves. Rustic wood floor styles are engineered to display natural distinctions found in natural wood like:

Grains

Knots

Rings

Wormholes

Rustic Flooring: A Blast From the Past

In addition to emphasizing the gorgeous age of hardwood, rustic wood flooring styles, like rustic barnwood floors, have a reclaimed quality highlighting markings from old buildings. Just like rustic wood flooring’s character reminds us of the majestic trees that produced it, distressed wood flooring styles recall nostalgic structures such as:

Barns

Farmhouses

Old Factories

Churches

Meeting Houses

As technology and innovation keeps shaping our daily lives and interior design, these elements call back to simpler times and timeless organic elements.

What Is Patina?

Patina is the natural aging process of solid hardwood flooring, creating a luster from the combined result of aging, wear, sun exposure, and oxidation. Rustic wood flooring options capture this brilliant phenomenon, and the timeworn patina is highly prized by hardwood lovers. In the same way that fine wine is aged to perfection, wood with a beautiful patina is achieved with time and cherished appropriately.

What Are My Rustic Wood Flooring Options?

In the world of rustic wood flooring, distinct finishes are the name of the game, including:

Distressing

Hand-Scraping

Stains

Color Washes

Weathering

Matte Finishes

Oiling

Waxing

Any finish that gives the wood added character and creates an antique quality will be received affectionately by rustic wood flooring enthusiasts.

Taking Texture To The Next Level

With the unique ability to turn imperfections into perfect beauty marks, rustic wood flooring options provide homeowners with engaging textures. You’ll no longer fear the scratches and dents that result over time; they blend in with rustic and distressed wood flooring and add to the one-of-a-kind floor. As incredible luxury vinyl and laminate styles are produced to mimic real wood, manufacturers have given special consideration to enhanced rigid texture and patterns that don’t repeat. The distinctive texture of rustic wood flooring cements its truly authentic appeal.

Rustic Wood Alternatives: Get Serious With Synthetic Flooring

While wood flooring is a top choice for achieving rustic beauty, other options are now available. The two most popular rustic flooring options are vinyl and laminate. Both are great alternatives to hardwood floors, especially if you are looking for a floor that can handle your family’s active lifestyle and need the pet-proof, kid-proof durability of a wood-look alternative.

Oftentimes, you can find laminate and luxury vinyl products that are actually waterproof, making it possible to get the rustic wood look in your kitchens and bathrooms alike!

Why Choose Rustic Vinyl Flooring?

Vinyl flooring has become popular thanks to its diverse features, like increased scratch and scuff resistance. It offers stunning rustic wood look styles that appear incredibly realistic. With its combination of vintage features and beauty, rustic vinyl flooring proves a wonderful choice for budget-conscious homeowners seeking durability and strength, along with gorgeous rustic styles.

Is Rustic Laminate Flooring Moisture Resistant?

PHOTO: MCCALL’S OCTOBER 6

Another hard surface style, laminate flooring is often water-resistant and offers a wood-look appearance like vinyl. Rustic laminate flooring, including rustic barnwood laminate, is available in tons of wood looks from deep, dark wood to light whitewashed oak looks, as well as styles that include natural-looking mineral streaks and knots. You simply can’t go wrong with rustic laminate flooring when looking to redesign your space.

No matter what the design world champions as the hottest look on the market, investing in a timeless style is always a solid choice. Hardwood flooring will never go out of style, and rustic varieties only get better as the years roll by. If genuine hardwood exceeds your budget, explore additional hard surface flooring options that capture vintage beauty faithfully.

Looking for more Design inspiration? Visit McCalls Carpet One Floor & Home at one of their locations in Franklin and Bellevue.

McCall’s Carpet One Floor & Home – Franklin

232 Franklin Rd

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 794-8707

McCall’s Carpet One Floor & Home – Bellevue

7809 Coley Davis Rd,

Nashville, TN 37221

(615) 646-1118