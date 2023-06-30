The Band Camino to Perform in Nashville

Nashville pop-rock trio The Band CAMINO (comprised of Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart and Garrison Burgess) officially announced their highly anticipated new album The Dark and ‘Screaming In The Dark’ North American headline tour. The band will perform at Municipal Auditorium on October 21st.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 30th. Find tickets here.

Releasing August 11th via dblblk/Elektra Records, The Band CAMINO’s second studio album The Dark will feature 11 tracks including first singles “Told You So,” “What Am I Missing?” and “Last Man In The World,” which were released earlier this year.

As described by AllMusic,com, the Band CAMINO “play an appealing blend of uplifting indie rock and lush, romantic electro-pop.”