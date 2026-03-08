The Baby Fair Nashville Returns in April

Got a baby on board or expecting one? Register now to attend Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s longest-running annual event for new and expectant parents — The Baby Fair – Nashville!

Hosted by Nashville Parent Magazine, the FREE event takes place at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown (200 Church St. Nashville) on Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The fair features great giveaways, vendors and booths with excellent resources for new parents, networking opportunities, a variety of games and more. Expectant moms and dads can tour the birthing facilities, meet OB/GYNs and certified nurse midwives and gain valuable insights about new parenting and babies from experts presenting informational sessions.

Entry is free, but if you register, you’ll be automatically entered for great prizes (like new strollers!), get updates on speakers and more!

For more information or to register for the event, visit nashvilleparent.com/babyfair26.

