The Arc Williamson County to Host 17th Annual Author! Author! Luncheon

The Arc Williamson County is hosting the 17th annual Author!Author! luncheon on Monday, June 20, 2022 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Temple Hills Country Club (6376 Temple Rd, Franklin, TN 37069). The Author!Author! luncheon celebrates literacy, the written word, and the work of The Arc Williamson County.

The Arc Williamson County, whose mission is to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to actively participate in the community throughout their lifetime, is continuing with this annual event in the spirit of past work of the Adult Learning Center.

Over the years, The Arc and the Adult Learning Center collaborated on numerous projects including sponsoring a literacy class for young adults with disabilities who wished to pursue their dream of receiving a high school diploma and developing Next Chapter Book Clubs in Middle Tennessee. Featured authors are Carman Amato (Road to the Galliano Club), Rebekah Iliff (Champagne for One), and Jim Cheney (All is Set Anew).

Tickets are $50 and available at thearcwc.org/event/authorauthor2022. Should you have questions or need more information, please contact Katy Clouse at 615-790-5815, x 1, [email protected]