On February 29, 2024 The Arc of Tennessee will host a virtual WCS Special Education Support group meeting.

From 5:30 until 6:30 p.m., families are invited to join the Zoom session and learn how parents can impact the Individualized Education team of their child, recognize their rights under the Individuals with Disabilities Education ACT (IDEA) and understand long-term student outcomes.

There is no cost to attend the session, but families must register online.

Source: WCS InFocus

