The Arbors at Leiper’s Fork Sells 40% of Homesites

Just over three months after The Arbors at Leiper’s Fork was announced, 40% of homesites have been sold.

The luxury residential development places an emphasis on nature and privacy while offering proximity to Leiper’s Fork (minutes away), Franklin and Nashville. The Arbors spans 380 acres and includes 30 homesites ranging from 5- to 29 acres in size.

The project is close to home for Charles Crews of Crews Investment Properties, who has lived in Leiper’s Fork for more than 25 years.

“With The Arbors, we wanted to make it possible for more families to build a home and legacy here in Leiper’s Fork,” said Crews. “We have intentionally created The Arbors with a limited number of homesites, all of which provide peace, privacy and security to the families who will live there.”

Other developments at The Arbors include:

First homes are under construction.

The development’s gated entrance on Hargrove Road is complete.

Plans are complete for amenity areas, with construction slated to begin this spring.

More than five miles of professionally designed trails have also been completed.

The Arbors is exclusively listed through Columbia-based real estate brokerage The McEwen Group.

“It’s not often that you see properties with this combination of scale, natural beauty and proximity,” said Dan McEwen, owner of The McEwen Group. “The strong sales pace and initial interest shows that buyers are recognizing this is a special opportunity and unlike anything that has come to market in recent years.”

For more information about The Arbors and available homesites, visit thearborsatleipersfork.com.

