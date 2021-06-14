The 7 Hottest Zip Codes in Middle Tennessee | Susan Gregory

You don’t have to keep a finger on the pulse of Middle Tennessee real estate trends to know that the market is moving up only. But the hottest zip codes may surprise you. Contrary to popular belief, Nashville’s Davidson County is not leading the pack.

A report from WKRN reveals the true leaders in terms of demand. The report looks at two key metrics to determine just how “hot” a particular area is:

Monthly supply absorption rate: How many homes are currently on the market vs. the number of homes that have sold in the last three months. List-to-sell ratio: The price a buyer paid for the home vs. the listing price of the home. For example, if homes are listed at $500,000 and selling for $510,000, then the list-to-sell ratio is 102% (51/50 x 100).

The Most Active Zip Codes in Middle Tennessee Real Estate

Dickson (37055) tops the charts in terms of Middle Tennessee real estate with just 30 days of market inventory and a sales-to-list ratio of 99%.

Just behind Dickson, Brentwood (37027) and Franklin (37067) bring a high level of competition to Middle Tennessee’s real estate market. Both counties have approximately 25 days of inventory. In Brentwood, sellers are getting 101% of list price; and in Franklin, sellers are seeing 102% of list price.

North of Nashville, Springfield (37172) and White House (37188) are making moves with just 17 days of supply. Homes are selling at 100.5% of list price.

Davidson County is home to many zip codes, the hottest of which is East Nashville’s Inglewood (37216), which has just 16 days of supply. Homes are selling for 100.2% of list price. Hot on East’s heels we have 37204 (12 South, Wedgewood, Melrose, etc.) where there’s a mere 20 days supply, and homes are selling just shy of list price (99.95.%).

