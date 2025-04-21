The 39th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival Opens May 3

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 39th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 3-26, 2025.

Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, and a special visit from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth. This year’s event features a variety of additions including new entertainers, merchants, and vendors coupled with popular festival favorites; engaging special events and unique role-playing game experiences.

WCPR Department Director, Gordon Hampton says, “As we embark on another year hosting the Tennessee Renaissance Festival; we are excited to welcome everyone back to the festival grounds at Castle Park. Our staff has worked tremendously hard on preparing the park for this time-honored, beloved event. We look forward to seeing you this spring at the Tennessee Renaissance Festival.”

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in May (3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25) and on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26. Daily General Admission Tickets start at $25 per adult; $5 for children ages 3-12; and children ages 2 and younger are admitted for free. Royal Court and Season Passes, good for admission on all nine days of the event, range from $100-$200 (depending on package benefits). New admission options this year include a specialty pass Family Pack for opening weekend (only valid May 3 or 4) and a Royal Court Day Pass; limited quantity, available while supplies last. Parking for the event is free. The festival is held at Castle Park, 2135 New Castle Rd., in Arrington. For detailed information on this year’s festival, admission options, and to purchase tickets or passes, visit www.tnrenfest.com.

