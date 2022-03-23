The 26th Annual Chukkers for Charity Returns to Franklin This September

Chukkers for Charity returns on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 for the 26th annual polo match held at Riverview Farm (1475 Moran Rd, Franklin, TN 37069) benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!

Since 1996 Chukkers for Charity, a fundraiser benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!, has grown into a prestigious event the entire midstate area enjoys. Today, with an attendance of over 750 and significant media coverage, the popularity of this family friendly event continues to draw top notch polo players, corporate sponsors, and a diverse audience.

Chukkers for Charity is Tennessee’s premiere polo match with VIP Cabanas and tailgating cabanas. VIP Cabanas include snacks, lunch, cocktails. Tailgating contest. Halftime entertainment by Johnny & the Devil’s Box. This is a family friendly event.

