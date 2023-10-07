The 25th Annual Hats Off to High Hopes Tickets are On Sale

High Hopes Development Center is celebrating 25 years of hosting its largest and longest-running fundraiser, Hats Off to High Hopes. Tickets and sponsorships for the November event are available for purchase.

Hats Off to High Hopes will take place at Graystone Quarry on Thursday, November 2, from 6–9 p.m., featuring music from a local jazz trio, fall buffet dinner from Catering & Events by Suzette, silent and live auctions as well as a paddle raise. Attendees will also hear a moving testimonial from the Hammons family about their experience with High Hopes.

“We’re very excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hats Off to High Hopes this year at Graystone Quarry,” said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes Director of Development. “We invite the community to join us and ‘tip your hat’ to our hardworking staff and the families we serve.”

Individual event tickets (age 21 and over) are $150, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information and to purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit highhopesforkids.org/hats-off or contact Brandy Blanton at bblanton@highhopesforkids.org or (615) 550-1437.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 39-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to young adulthood. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.