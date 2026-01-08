The 2026 Great Blue Raider Baby Race is set for Jan. 17

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Athletics is excited to announce another edition of the popular Blue Raider Baby Race. The 2026 Great Blue Raider Baby Race will take place on Saturday, January 17, when the Blue Raiders men’s basketball team hosts Missouri State at the Glass House. Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m., with the baby race scheduled for halftime.

Participation is exclusive to crawling babies. Participants can register here, and the registration deadline is Thursday, January 15, at 11:59 p.m. All adults accompanying a participating baby must have a valid game ticket to compete. Tickets can be purchased here.

Each baby must be accompanied on the court by two supervisors—one at the starting line and one at the finish line. Props and toys are welcome; however, food and drinks are not permitted on the court. Upon arrival, participants should check in at the registration desk located on the upper concourse to verify attendance and receive additional instructions. The winner of the baby race will receive a Blue Raider gift.

For additional questions regarding participation in the 2026 Great Blue Raider Baby Race, please contact the MTSU Marketing team at [email protected]

Source: MTSU

