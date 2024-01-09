The 2024 NFL Schedule for the Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE – The 2023 season is officially over for the Tennessee Titans.

We already know the team’s 17 opponents for 2024, at Nissan Stadium, and on the road.

In addition to their AFC South opponents, the Titans will also face every team from the AFC East and every team from the NFC North in 2024 based upon the NFL’s schedule rotation.

Also, every team plays two intraconference games that are determined by order of finish within its division. By finishing fourth the AFC South in 2024, they are slated for a 2024 home matchup with the AFC North’s equivalent finisher, as long as a road game against the AFC West’s fourth-place finisher.

Here’s a look at the 2024 schedule:

Home

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Away

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Exact dates and times will be determined later this offseason.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

