The 2023 Holiday Trends for Christmas and New Year’s Party Looks

Don we now our gay apparel! It’s time to slay the season with the most inspired holiday looks for your Christmas and New Year’s parties. Throughout 2023, we’ve seen looks inspired by balletcore, quietly elegant luxury, and the return of big, big bows! Turn those trends into the ultimate fashion for your upcoming holiday parties with these inspired ideas from the experts at A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa.

Quiet Luxury

The holiday season 2023 is less about glitz and more about elegant glam. Think minimal metallics, simple jewelry, tailored fashions, and sleek hair. Understated elegance evokes luxury and gives you a classically sophisticated look for your upcoming Christmas and New Year’s parties. Take inspiration from celebrities like Taylor Swift and Sophia Richie Grainge. Shop jewelry that suits this look in our retail boutique, or book an appointment with our Salon team for a gorgeous hair look that matches this style.

Balletcore

We love a “core” trend: Cottagecore, Bohocore, and now Balletcore. This fashion trend inspired by modern-day ballerinas has taken TikTok and Instagram by storm, resulting in the return of classic slicked-back buns, trim flats reminiscent of pointe shoes, and leotard-like long-sleeve bodysuits. If you love this look, you can dress it up for holiday parties with embellished flats, a mini skirt and tights, and a classic bun or French twist. Add a metallic headband or pearl hair accessory from A Moment’s Peace retail boutique for Nutcracker-chic.

Bold Accessories

Bows are back! These very 80s accessories have returned with updated fabrics and styles for 2023. Jewel-toned velvet, updated tartan, and even metallic bows can add instant holiday vibes to your outfit. Bows look beautiful with a half-up, half-down hairstyle or a peppy ponytail.

Rethink Sequins

If you love sparkles but want to change it up for the holidays in 2023, consider an edgier look with your typical silver sequins. A sparkly dress goes grunge paired with tights and combat boots or looks more casual and sporty with vans. An all-black look can get party-ready with strategic shiny accessories or slightly metallic finishes. Shiny doesn’t have to look like bachelorette bling; you can add subtle shine with your accessories or tone down sequins with styling choices.

