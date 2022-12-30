The 2022 Williamson County Fair Receives Several Awards

The Williamson County Fair received several Awards of Excellence during the International Association of Fairs and Expositions 2022 Virtual Awards Show.

The Awards of Excellence received by the 2022 Williamson County Fair are as follows:

• 1st Place & Division Champion – Agriculture Awards- Any Other Agriculture

Program/Exhibit – “There’s a Cow in My Truck”

• 1st Place – Sponsorship Innovation – “MTE Stand & Eat Spools”

• 1st Place – Sponsorship Continuity – “TSC AgVenture Village Rebranding”

• 2nd Place – Communication Awards – Online Advertisement- “WKRN website ad”

• 2nd Place – Agriculture Awards – Competitive Exhibit Display- Photo Series – “Hen House and Farm Egg Display”

• 2nd Place – First Time Sponsorship- “Nashville Predators- Preds Night/Ticket Sales

Promo”

• 2nd Place – Sponsor Exposure- “Republic Bank- P.O. Letters to Soldiers”

• 3rd Place – Communication Awards -Social Media – “Ticket Sales Promos”

• 3rd Place – Agriculture Awards -Agriculture Individual Photo – Horticulture/Crops- “Best of Show Fruit & Vegetable Arrangement”

• 3rd Place – Sponsorship Innovation – “The Straw Barn- Straw Maze”

Fair Chairman, Rogers Anderson stated, “The Board is so proud of the time and effort that is put into producing the annual county fair and to be recognized by our peers across the industry puts an exclamation point on the attention to detail put forth by our volunteers.”

After submission, entries are judged based on predetermined criteria set forth by IAFE committees. Judges include industry professionals both within, and outside of, the IAFE membership.

“Our fairs strive to keep the agriculture tradition alive at their events across the globe. The judging panel for the IAFE Contests selected the best of the best, and our industry association is proud to recognize them during our Virtual Award Show and beyond,” Brittney Harper, Member Services Manager, said.

The Williamson County Fair is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization and you can find us at www.williamsoncountyfair.org, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.