The 2022 Nashville Elvis Festival is Underway in Franklin, Check Out Our Photos

Elvis™ fans from around the world gathered for the Nashville Elvis Festival taking place on March 24-27, 2022.

Held at The Factory in Franklin, the Elvis Tribute Artist competition kicked off on Friday for the first round. In the first round of performers was Franklin resident, Ryan Collingwood, owner of Blue Suede Salon in Franklin, and Matt King from Great Britain. Round 2 continues on Saturday with a little Elvis contest on Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are still available for the rest of the weekend, find them here.