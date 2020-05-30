The 2020 NFL Schedule for Prime Video and Twitch





The NFL announced its 2020 regular-season schedule, including 11 games on Prime Video and Twitch that will be streamed at no additional cost to Prime members.

In April, the NFL and Amazon announced a multi-year agreement to renew and expand their partnership to deliver a live digital stream of Thursday Night Football* and to exclusively stream one regular season Saturday game in 2020.

The NFL on Prime Video and Twitch will continue to provide members a unique viewing experience with interactive features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS that bring fans closer to the game, and members will be able to choose from multiple alternative audio options exclusive to Prime Video.

We’ll have more details on the late-season Saturday game later this year. The full slate of Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video and Twitch is below:

Oct 8 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

Oct 15 – Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Oct 22 – New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 29 – Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Nov 5 – Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Nov 12 – Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Nov 19 – Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Dec 3 – Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens

Dec 10 – New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams

Dec 17 – Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 25 – Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints**

*Games are also available on FOX and NFL Network. Simulcast subject to change.

**Week 16 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints falls on Christmas Day, a Friday.



