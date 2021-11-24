Before Your Thanksgiving Feast, Check Out These Local Turkey Trots

1 GraceWorks Ministries

3000 Meridian Blvd #400, Franklin, TN

Thursday, November 25

GraceWorks Ministries is, once again, holding their annual Turkey Trot benefitting the organizations charity work. This run will either be virtual, if you choose so, or in person. There will be a 1K that kids can participate in as well as the traditional 5K and a 10K for those who really want to burn off some calories before their big feast! There is an option to donate an additional $10 at registration, which will provide a turkey to a family in need.

For more information and to register, click here.